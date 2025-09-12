Tiger Woods urged to buy $5.4B Premier League team as the 15x Major champ gets linked to Manchester United takeover

Recently, Tiger Woods' name was linked to taking over Manchester United. However, a former footballer thinks that Woods should invest in another Premier League powerhouse.

Brad Friedel, who has been a three-time World Cupper, recently had a session with the media. The former goalkeeper and Premier League icon expressed that Matt Jansen wanted Tiger Woods to invest in the Red Devils. However, Friedel urged the 15-time major champion to choose $5.4-billion-worth (according to Forbes) Liverpool instead of Manchester United. He said (quoted by Express UK):

"I saw Matt Jansen say he'd like Tiger Woods to take over Man United. I would prefer he does not go to Old Trafford. But it would be brilliant for the Premier League if he did. Go to Liverpool instead, Tiger!"

The Merseyside Club have been faring well since the Fenway Sports Group took up the reins. However, Manchester United is not close to the level of success that Liverpool is enjoying this season. Since Sir Jim Ratcliff took over the Red Devils, Man U have posted their lowest finishes in the Premier League.

Tiger Woods' name comes up amidst an era where legendary athletes or popular celebrities are already gaining success through their investments. One of the most popular examples is of NFL legends Tom Brady and JJ Watt. They are sitting on top of success following their investments in Birmingham City and Burnley, respectively.

For those unaware, Tiger Woods has already invested in sports. He, along with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarthy, co-founded the yech-infused indoor Tomorrow Golf League under TMRW Sports. Woods also co-owns a TGL team called the Jupiter Links GC.

Tiger Woods once joked with Manchester United supporter Rory McIlroy

Back in 2020, Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy were paired up during the PGA Championship. Thomas, who recently scored a double bogey, stayed silent as the three were waiting on the fourth tee. As McIlroy and Woods talked, the latter noticed Rory’s San Francisco Giants-themed bag.

Tiger Woods claimed that sporting the Giants' colours would be similar to putting on Anfield's colours. Since the Northern Irishman is a fan of the Red Devils, this was a hilarious dig.

Woods: "What team do you root for? Back home, in soccer?"

McIlroy: "Man United. So Liverpool are like, the biggest rivals."

Woods: "So that’d be like Liverpool fu***ng colors on your bag. That’s how much we hate the Giants."

Although McIlroy's choices remain clear, the 82-time PGA Tour winner has yet to comment on his choice when it comes to choosing Manchester United or Liverpool. Instead of soccer, Woods has been quite open with his favorite squad in the NFL. Back in 2017, the Cypress Native was spotted in attendance at the match between the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers.

