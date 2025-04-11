Tiger Woods' ex-coach gets honest about Rory McIlroy's disappointing Round 1 at the 2025 Masters

Fans had pinned their hopes on Rory McIlroy to finally complete his grand slam this year at the Masters. However, he started his Augusta National campaign with an underwhelming opening round with an even par score.

McIlroy started his round on Thursday on a high note with four birdies in 13 holes. However, the game slipped out of his hands as he recorded two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes at Augusta National. After the culmination of Round 1, the Northern Irish star is placed T27.

Golf legend Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney analyzed McIlroy's lackluster Round 1 performance. Sharing a video of the golfer's putt that landed in the water, Haney took to his X account to write:

"3 Keys to Golf are eliminating penalty shots, two chips and 3 putts. Usually to win at Augusta the total of those 3 needs to be 2 or less. Not good when you are at that number on one hole."

Rory McIlroy has won 3 out of 4 major titles; the one eluding him is the Masters. To paint a gloomier picture, the Northern Irishman hasn't won any Major Championship in more than a decade. So far in the 2025 season, the ace golfer has already won two PGA Tour titles—at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

He appeared to be in prime form to secure his first-ever green jacket this year. The World No. 2 still has three more rounds to mount a comeback and to finally win the elusive Masters title.

"If I can do that for four days, I feel like I'll have a good chance" - Rory McIlroy on his Masters strategy

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters Tournament - First Round (Source: Imagn)

A day prior to the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, Rory McIlroy had revealed what his plan for the forthcoming tournament would be during a press interview.

He was asked what would be that one thing, that if he did consistently for four days, would put him in contention for the title. He answered via ASAP Sports:

"I think like -- I've preached this the whole year, but just managing my game and minimizing my mistakes. If I get myself out of position, putting myself back in position. Just playing really smart and being really logical and rational about everything. If I can do that for four days, I feel like I'll have a good chance,"

McIlroy would have to keep this thought in his mind before heading into the Augusta National on Friday for the second round of the Masters. He will tee off with Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia at 9:58 am ET on Friday.

