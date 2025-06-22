Tiger Woods' ex-coach reacts to controversial foul call against Caitlin Clark’s team

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney recently reshared a video of a WNBA game featuring Caitlin Clark's team Indiana Fever, on his X account. According to him, a "call was missed" by the referee.
The video reposted by Haney saw Clark dribbling the ball towards the three-point line. In an attempt to dodge a defender, she took a rebound. As soon as she did that, the defender fell to the ground, and the referee gave a call. The basketball icon could later be seen trying to reason with the referee over the judgment.
Hank Haney gave his take on the controversial matter, saying:
"Wow, I think that call was missed"
On Tuesday this week, Caitlin Clark found herself on the receiving end of a rough foul during her team's game against the Connecticut Sun. While trying to take a rebound in the third quarter, she was reportedly raked on her face by Jace Sheldon and was later shoved to the ground by Marina Mabrey. While no harsh penalty was awarded at the time, Mabrey's foul was later escalated to a flagrant two.
Later on in the same game, Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham reportedly tossed Sheldon to the ground while going for a lay-up. Despite being called fragrant two, she received a harsher penalty. However, no players were suspended. The entire episode caused considerable outrage from Indiana Fever fans and soon snowballed into a controversy.
Hank Haney coached Tiger Woods for six years, from 2004 to 2010. During this time, the legendary golfer won six Major Championships.
"Is Oakmont even fun to play?" - Caitlin Clark
Apart from being a WNBA star, Caitlin Clark is also an avid golfer. She has taken part in Pro-Am rounds and exhibition contests as well. It appears that the basketball icon even closely followed the US Open at Oakmont last week.
The Major Championship faced significant hurdles throughout the week due to horrible weather conditions, so much so that the rounds were even briefly suspended. To add to the difficulty level, Oakmont turned out to be a particularly testing course to navigate for even the most seasoned golfers last week.
The conditions and the course proved to be so challenging that newly-crowned champion JJ Spaun was the only golfer with a sub-par total score at the US Open this year.
Caitlin Clark recently asked a cheeky question on her X account about the 70-par course. She wrote:
"Is Oakmont even fun to play? I’d shoot 130 easily"
PGA Tour star Michael Kim responded to her hilarious doubt in her comment section, saying:
"Promise you it’s not “fun”,"
Michael Kim had competed at the US Open this year. With a total score of 14-over, he had finished T50.