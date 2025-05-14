Tiger Woods' ex-coach slams 'corrupt golf media' for stance on LIV Golf

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, took to X to slam what he calls the "Corrupt Golf Media" for how it continues to frame discussions around LIV Golf. Haney's comment came in response to a press conference with US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, in which a reporter questioned the "analytics" and "eye test" of LIV players.

Haney, who coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, reshared a video that mocked a reporter who implied that LIV Golf still lacked proper data and was accessible via YouTube. In the clip, Bradley dismissed the concerns about considering LIV players for the Ryder Cup team.

Quoting the video clip, Haney sarcastically wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Got to love the way the Corrupt Golf Media frames the question"

Haney has been a long supporter of the Saudi-backed league and has raised questions on how the legacy media continues to dismiss LIV Golf.

The question to Bradley came after he was asked which LIV Golf players were invited to the Ryder Cup team dinner held during the week of the Truist Championship. He confirmed that Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have earlier represented the U.S. team, were invited. He emphasised (via ASAP Sports):

"No one cares about what's going on in this side PGA TOUR-LIV. We're trying to put the best team together."

However, a reporter then asked about LIV's shortcomings, claiming that there's "not much analytics out of LIV" and "not much of an eye test." Bradley defended the LIV golfers and said that they were competing in all four majors and were even contenders.

"We know winning and contending on any tour at any level is difficult. I don't care where you play. I played the mini-tours. Winning there was difficult. Winning on the LIV is difficult," he added.

Keegan Bradley will compete this week at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Will Tiger Woods play at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods wouldn't compete at the 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held this week at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Woods isn't competing at the tournament as he suffered a left Achilles injury in March.

Woods informed his fans on X in March that he had gone through "a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair" and was recovering from the injury. He missed the first major of the season, the 2025 Masters and is expected to miss the complete major season this year.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' past performances at the PGA Championship:

1997: T29, +6

1998: T10, -1

1999: 1, -11

2000: P1, -18

2001: T29, -1

2002: 2, -9

2003: T39, +12

2004: T24, -2

2005: T4, -2

2006: 1, -18

2007: 1, -8

2009: 2, -5

2010: T28, -2

2011: CUT, +10

2012: T11, -2

2013: T40, +4

2014: CUT, +6

2015: CUT, +4

2018: 2, -14

2019: CUT, +5

2020: T37, -1

2022: W/D, +12

2024: CUT, +7

