Tiger Woods expands his business as he declares 13 new PopStroke locations

As Tiger Woods nears the end of his playing career, the legendary golfer continues to expand his portfolio. He's entered the design area and worked with PopStroke, which is a family-oriented golf and dining experience that features two 18-hole putting courses by Woods' own design.

The business is now expanding. As per a recent tweet from the golfer himself, the franchise is expanding with 13 brand new locations.

Scottsdale, Delray Beach, Tuscaloosa, Las Vegas, Nashville, San Antonio, Myrtle Beach, North Dallas, College Station, Winter Garden, Daytona Beach, Wellington, and West Palm Beach are all getting new PopStroke locations. It will be much more accessible now.

The franchise has been a big success and it has been good for the golfer. He's proud to see the franchise he invested in continue to grow as he said via Patch:

"PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment. I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities."

"Every PopStroke venue is outfitted with special edition TaylorMade golf balls for customers to use on the course and take home as a keepsake. In addition, premium TaylorMade rental putters will be available to further elevate the putting experience."

PopStroke CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli said:

"We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities. PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests."

These franchise locations are expected to open in 2023 and 2024.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake designing entire community

Not only is Tiger Woods moving into the novelty side of golf, but he's also working with Justin Timberlake to design a whole community. The Wellington is set to be a massive community with everything, including golf, tennis, pickleball and more, that residents can need.

Tiger Woods is desiging a community

Douglas McMahon, Senior Managing Director at NEXUS and Tavistock Group, Managing Partner of Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said via the New York Post:

"Palm Beach has long been a favorite location, but with the recent influx and growth of accomplished families to Palm Beach County, we are excited to bring a world-class club community to Wellington and provide new residential options, services, and amenities where existing families and new families can thrive."

He also said:

“NEXUS is leading the planning, design, construction, and ultimately the operations of the 600-acre community, The Wellington. This is a legacy project for the Bellissimo family and we share their vision to be great stewards for the Village of Wellington, the horse sport industry, and the community at large.”

Tiger Woods has become a fledgling golf course designer, but this will be a major project for him. With all these business ventures popping up left and right, his portfolio is expanding rapidly before everyone's eyes.

Whether it's in official course design or a novelty franchise for families, Woods has begun his transition to a non-player in the world of golf.

