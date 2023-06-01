Tiger Woods' former girlfriend Erica Herman tenaciously pursuing the legal battle after weeks of the Court Ruling

Tiger Woods recently came under fire from Erica Herman, his former girlfriend. After the pair split up, she later filed a lawsuit alleging sexual impropriety on Woods' part and that it nullified the NDA she had signed. She initially requested that the case be made public, which was denied.

The request was denied as the judge stated that there just wasn't enough to go on in Herman's suit. Despite Tiger Woods preferring the case to go to private arbitration, his ex-girlfriend desperately wants it to be public. She noted in the filing that Woods didn’t keep it private when he kicked her out of his house in October.

A filing from Herman says (via USA Today):

“The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held that a party cannot be forced to arbitrate without a finding that she agreed to do so, which means that in this case — with no evidence in the record — arbitration should not be compelled, or, at a minimum, an evidentiary hearing should be held."

Now, Herman is continuing to fight to make the case public. She and her lawyer recently filed a request with a Florida court to reconsider having her legal battle with Tiger Woods in public.

Erica Herman continuing to battle Tiger Woods in court

The court document filed says this (via the New York Post):

“[Woods] called a California attorney — who promotes himself as ‘Ray Donovan with a pen’ — to unceremoniously eject Ms. Herman from the house through trickery and break up with her for him."

"The scheme involved convincing Ms. Herman to pack for a weekend excursion to the Bahamas. She and Mr. Woods often traveled on short notice for quick getaways, and she was told this would be another such trip. So, she took a minimum of items, expecting to return home in a few days.”

Erica Herman is claiming that the 82-time PGA Tour winner drove her to the airport, told her to speak to the lawyer, and left her there. The lawyer told Herman that she “would never see Tiger Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return.”

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman

Evidently, the lawyer tried to get her to sign yet another NDA and reportedly “took away her personal property and pets.”

Much of the case hinges on the sexual harassment that may have occurred given that Herman was the manager of Woods' restaurant when their relationship began.

The legal battle began at the beginning of March and it doesn't appear to have an end in sight. What was expected to be a fairly cut-and-dry case has been dragged on until now and with Herman furiously fighting to make it public, that may continue for some time.

