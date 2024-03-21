Tiger Woods is back on track once again for his 2024 golf season, as he has been included on the Masters list. After his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, his future plans remained in question.

This year however, Woods' name has been included on the first list for the Masters, under the Past Champions category. He has taken the win at the Masters 5 times so far.

Tiger Woods' 2023 Masters did not end well for him, as he withdrew from the third round due to an ankle injury. He underwent surgery for plantar fasciitis soon after, and remained in rehabilitation for the rest of the season.

He made his comeback in late 2023 at the Hero World Challenge, and then played with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship. While he started the 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational, he withdrew midway due to flu-like symptoms.

Initially, Woods had planned to compete in one tournament a month, which included the Major championships as well as other events. Now that he is at the Masters, fans are excited to see him play once again.

"Tiger Woods is freaking back. Let's go," one fan wrote.

"I would love for him just to finish the match. So hard to see the Goat struggle," another fan wrote.

Some fans on the other hand think that Tiger Woods might not be able to sustain himself for another full tournament. They believe that he might end up withdrawing from the event once again.

Current potential list for 2024 Masters ft. Tiger Woods

Following is the list posted by the Masters for its 2024 field, which includes Tiger Woods:

Ludiv Åberg

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Santiago de la Fuente

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprecht

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

JT Poston

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course, boasting a prize purse of $18 million.