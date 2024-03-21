Tiger Woods is back on track once again for his 2024 golf season, as he has been included on the Masters list. After his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, his future plans remained in question.
This year however, Woods' name has been included on the first list for the Masters, under the Past Champions category. He has taken the win at the Masters 5 times so far.
Tiger Woods' 2023 Masters did not end well for him, as he withdrew from the third round due to an ankle injury. He underwent surgery for plantar fasciitis soon after, and remained in rehabilitation for the rest of the season.
He made his comeback in late 2023 at the Hero World Challenge, and then played with his son Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship. While he started the 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational, he withdrew midway due to flu-like symptoms.
Initially, Woods had planned to compete in one tournament a month, which included the Major championships as well as other events. Now that he is at the Masters, fans are excited to see him play once again.
"Tiger Woods is freaking back. Let's go," one fan wrote.
"I would love for him just to finish the match. So hard to see the Goat struggle," another fan wrote.
Some fans on the other hand think that Tiger Woods might not be able to sustain himself for another full tournament. They believe that he might end up withdrawing from the event once again.
Current potential list for 2024 Masters ft. Tiger Woods
Following is the list posted by the Masters for its 2024 field, which includes Tiger Woods:
- Ludiv Åberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago de la Fuente
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprecht
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Matthieu Pavon
- JT Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Neal Shipley
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Jasper Stubbs
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at Augusta National Golf Course, boasting a prize purse of $18 million.