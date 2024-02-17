Watch: Tiger Woods escorted off Riviera after withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational 2024 due to illness

Tiger Woods left the Riviera Country Club after withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational 2024. The 48-year-old golfer returned to compete in the competition after the 2023 PNC Championship but struggled with his game in the first round due to back pain.

However, Woods completed the round and scored 72. He teed off on Friday and played on six holes but then withdrew from the competition due to illness. He had flu-like symptoms and dehydration.

Concerns were raised when fans spotted an ambulance and fire truck outside the golf course, but Woods was escorted in a normal tournament vehicle.

Rob McNamara provides updates on Tiger Woods' health

The atmosphere on the golf field was tense due to Tiger Woods' abrupt departure from the tournament. Fans flocked to the exit to see the top golfer as he withdrew from the tournament.

Fans' worries were heightened by the presence of an ambulance and a ladder truck outside the venue, but updates on Tiger Woods' condition by PGA Tour officials and his friend and business partner Rob McNamara, allayed those fears.

The paramedic's truck was called to provide IV fluid bags since, according to tour officials, there were none at the Riviera Country Club.

Woods had the flu symptoms since Thursday night, according to McNamara, and he felt worse when he woke up on Friday. Despite having a fever prior to the second round, he participated in the game. However, as he played a few holes, he started feeling dizzy, and when finally doctors were called, he was treated with IV bags.

Speaking about Woods' health, McNamara said (via official PGA Tour website):

"He [Tiger Woods] had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy,” McNamara said. "Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some -- potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated.

"He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better and he'll be released on his own here soon.” Asked if it had anything to do with Woods’ previous injuries to his ankle or back, McNamara said, “Not physical at all. His back is fine. It was all medical illness, dehydration, which is now, the symptoms are reversing themselves now that he’s had an IV", he added."

It was the first official PGA Tour event for Tiger Woods since the Masters 2023. Last year at the Major, he struggled to stand on the course due to his ankle injury and was forced to withdraw after playing a few holes of the third round.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner later underwent surgery for his ankle and returned to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event. He also played at the PNC Championship in December 2023 before joining The Genesis Invitational field.