“Cheater!”, “Spieth to LIV” – Fans react to Jordan Spieth getting disqualified from The Genesis Invitational 2024

Fans slammed Jordan Spieth on social media after he was disqualified from The Genesis Invitational 2024. The American golfer signed an incorrect score on Friday, February 16, during the second round of the tournament. He made a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole but signed for a par, which resulted in his disqualification from the game.

NUCLR Golf shared a post on Jordan Spieth's disqualification on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"JUST IN: Jordan Spieth has been DQ’d after signing an incorrect scorecard!"

Fans took to the comments section to slam Spieth and dubbed him a "cheater." One user commented:

"Cheater!"

Yet another fan wrote that Spieth should move to LIV Golf. The fan wrote:

"Spieth to LIV."

"Quite a circus out there," commented another fan.

"He will blame his caddie like he does every time he screws something up," commented another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

"I take full responsibility"- Jordan Spieth after getting disqualified from The Genesis Invitational 2024

Spieth played a round of 73 on Friday. He carded four birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey to score a 2-over par 73. However, he signed for one lower score, which resulted in his disqualification.

Following his DQ, Spieth acknowledged his mistake in signing the wrong scorecard and expressed his disappointment. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he posted:

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA @thegenesisinv @thegenesisinv."

Besides Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods also returned home on Friday. He withdrew from the competition due to illness.

Woods returned to compete in the game after two months but had a back spasm during the first round of the tournament. He admitted that he found it difficult to rotate his back on Thursday, February 15. However, he still competed in the second round and after playing six holes, Woods withdrew from the competition.

Meanwhile, 51 golfers made the cut following the 36 holes on Friday and will compete in the last two rounds. Patrick Cantlay topped the leaderboard at the end of the second round with a score of 13-under, maintaining a five-stroke lead over Jason Day, Luke List, and Mackenzie Hughes.

Rory McIlroy, who struggled in the opening round, shot 66 on Friday and jumped 33 positions in the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 31st place. While most of the top-ranked golfers qualified to play on the weekend, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, and Nick Dunlap failed to make the cut.