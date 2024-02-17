What happened to Tiger Woods at Genesis Invitational 2024? Concerns amid flu like symptoms explored

Tiger Woods' return to the official PGA Tour circuit couldn't last long, as he dropped out of the Genesis Invitational during the second round on Friday, February 16, citing flu concerns.

Earlier, Woods carded 1-over 72 in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational, which was his first PGA Tour official round since last April. During the final two holes on Thursday, he suffered a back spasm that also led him to make a mishit on the last hole. The following day, he entered the course and played six holes before he decided his body couldn't take it anymore for the day.

After making the tee shot on the 7th, the 48-year-old golfer was taken off the course in a golf cart, and he was looking visibly frustrated with putting his hands on his head due to disappointment. While initially everyone speculated that it was perhaps due to the back spasms on Thursday, later it was revealed that the veteran golfer had shown flu-like symptoms.

Rob McNamara, the executive vice president of TGR Ventures, stated that Tiger Woods had begun showing flu-like symptoms on Thursday night, and it only got worse on Friday morning.

McNamara said, as per the PGA Tour:

"He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy."

"Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some -- potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better and he'll be released on his own here soon."

McNamara also clarified that Woods' condition didn't have any relation to his ankle or back, and it was all a medical illness and not anything physical. He added that after having an IV, he had shown improvements in dehydration symptoms.

Tiger Woods remained out of the action for most of 2023 after he suffered unbearable pain during the Masters Tournament and pulled out before the Sunday play. He had only played at the Riviera and the Augusta National.

After undergoing subtalar fusion surgery, he returned to the Hero World Challenge and played all four rounds without limping. A couple of weeks later, he also competed in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie Woods.

When will Tiger Woods compete next?

It is still not clear when the 82-time winner on the PGA Tour will make his next start. However, understandably, it is not going to be any time soon this month. Last year, during the Hero World Challenge, he had hoped to play at least one event per month this season.

Following the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods is expected to return to the Players Championship, followed by the Masters. Although his debut in the 2024 season hasn't gone the way he would have liked it to, fans will be hoping this is just a minor setback.