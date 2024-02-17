Why was Jordan Spieth disqualified from Genesis Invitational 2024? Exploring the reason

Jordan Spieth was disqualified from The Genesis Invitational 2024 after signing an incorrect scorecard. The American golfer made a bogey on the fourth hole on Friday, February 16. But he signed the scorecard for a par, which resulted in his disqualification from the tournament.

On the par-3 fourth hole of the Riviera Country Club, Spieth hit a 238-yard first shot and then took another shot of 55 ft and six inches. He made the third shot for a putt, but unfortunately for him, the ball stopped 17 inches away from the hole. He sunk the ball on his next shot and settled for a bogey.

However, Spieth signed for par and was disqualified as per Rule 6-6b, which states that if a player signs the scorecard with an incorrect score, it will automatically lead to disqualification from the game.

Spieth had a tough day on Friday (February 16) before the DQ as well. He shot 66 in the first round but struggled tremendously in the second round. He shot a birdie on the first hole, made a bogey on the fourth hole, and then added birdies on the fifth and the seventh. He shot three bogeys, a birdie, and a double bogey on the back nine and settled for a score of 73.

While Spieth was disqualified, Tiger Woods withdrew from the competition because of illness.

Following the second round of the tournament, the top 50 golfers on the leaderboard qualified for the third round. Patrick Cantlay continued to dominate the golf course and extended the lead in the second round. Luke List, Jason Day, and Mackenzie Hughes settled for second place with a score of 8-under.

Who made the cut at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Here is the list of the golfers who made the cut at The Genesis Invitational:

1 Patrick Cantlay -13

T2 Luke List -8

T2 Jason Day -8

T2 Mackenzie Hughes -8

5 Corey Conners -7

T6 Will Zalatoris -6

T6 Xander Schauffele -6

T6 Tom Hoge -6

T9 Tony Finau -5

T9 Hideki Matsuyama -5

T11 Tommy Fleetwood -4

T11 Scottie Scheffler -4

T11 Max Homa -4

T11 Beau Hossler -4

T11 Harris English -4

T11 Cam Davis -4

T11 Cameron Young -4

T11 Tom Kim -4

T11 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T20 Brendon Todd -3

T20 Brian Harman -3

T20 Rickie Fowler -3

T20 Kurt Kitayama -3

T20 Byeong Hun An -3

T20 Russell Henley -3

T20 J.T. Poston -3

T20 Adam Svensson -3

T20 Adam Hadwin -3

T20 Nick Taylor -3

T20 Viktor Hovland -3

T31 Rory McIlroy -2

T31 Adam Scott -2

T31 Lucas Glover -2

T31 Ludvig Åberg -2

T35 Andrew Putnam -1

T35 Sahith Theegala -1

T35 Collin Morikawa -1

T35 Nicolai Højgaard -1

T35 Ben Griffin -1

T35 Emiliano Grillo -1

T35 Sam Burns -1

T42 Taylor Moore E

T42 Eric Cole E

T42 Chase Johnson E

T42 Sungjae Im E

T42 Seamus Power E

T42 Gary Woodland E

T48 Lee Hodges +1

T48 Si Woo Kim +1

T48 Charley Hoffman +1

T48 Denny McCarthy +1