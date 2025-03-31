Tiger Woods gets honest about his clothing brand that sells $550 jackets

Golf legend Tiger Woods launched his golf apparel brand Sun Day Red in 2024. He recently expressed his passion for the brand, saying that it is his legacy as a pro golfer and athlete, and not just a side project for him.

Ad

Woods’ professional golf career started in 1996. He joined the PGA Tour that same year and has since claimed 82 wins on the circuit. Woods has also won all four Major championships, winning the sport's most coveted events 15 times.

In February 2024, Woods, in partnership with TaylorMade Golf, announced the launch of his sports apparel brand. Sun Day Red released its first ever clothing line on May 1, 2024, and has released several other collections since then.

Ad

Trending

Here’s what the 15-time Major Championship winner had to say about his brand:

“This isn’t a side project.” (Via Golf Digest)

Woods also added that he pays a lot of attention to detail while creating the clothes in his brand to ensure that they are of good quality.

“I’ve always been deeply involved in the creation process. That goes back to before Sun Day Red. That was head-to-toe and even on the hard-good side [with Nike]. This is no different. I want it to be authentic and real. If I’m wearing it, there’s no reason the consumer can’t wear it. That’s important,” Tiger Woods added.

Ad

The 49-year-old American professional golfer’s clothing brand offers a range of items including full vent hats, polos, t-shirts, sweaters, socks, and hoodies. One of the brand’s popular items is a weatherproof rain jacket that sells for as high as $550.

Before the launch of Sun Day Red, Woods had been in a 27-year long partnership with popular sportswear brand Nike. According to Fortune, the 82-time PGA Tour winner’s Nike deal generated about $660 million worth of contracts for him.

Ad

“Confidence starts in the gym”: Tiger Woods details his process for outlasting opponents on the course

Tiger Woods is one of the ambassadors for his brand Sun Day Red. In a new promotional video, the golf legend revealed that the secret to his confidence was training in the gym.

“Confidence starts in the gym, and so, if I feel like I’m fit, I’m stronger, you know, I will be able to outlast you in hot, difficult environments. I thought that golf was a sport. It wasn’t a leisurely activity, I was serious about it and so, when I first came out on Tour, I was the only one in the gym and I just kept doing it at the pro level level,” Tiger Woods said (Via Instagram).

Ad

The American pro golfer is yet to play in a PGA Tour event this year. He was gearing up to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, but had to withdraw from the event after his mother’s death. He also recently announced that an achilles injury will keep him off the greens for even longer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback