Tiger Woods' girlfriend reshares daughter Kai Trump's condolence message for late Charlie Kirk

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, shared her condolences after the death of Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a well-known conservative media figure and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Ad

Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, reshared an original Instagram story by Kai Trump on September 11. Kai expressed disbelief at the news and called Kirk a close family friend. She wrote:

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news about Charlie Kirk. My heart goes out to his wife Erika and their two children. He was a close family friend and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tragic time. Rest in peace Charlie.”

Ad

Trending

Kai Trump's story via Instagram-@officialvanessatrump

At approximately 12:20 p.m. local time, a gunshot was fired at Kirk while he was speaking under a white pop-up tent in front of a large audience. President Trump confirmed the shooting incident and announced Kirk’s death in a social media post around 4:40 p.m. ET.

Ad

Charlie Kirk was known for his activism in promoting conservative politics among youth through Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization. Among others, former LIV golfer Anthony Kim also reacted after the incident.

Kim called the whole situation “Unfing believable” and extended his prayers to Kirk’s family. He also took a firm stance against those who recorded and shared videos of Kirk’s shooting. He shared an X post, writing:

“Unfing believable. @charliekirk11 Prayers for his family🇺🇸❤ The people making videos of his death R pieces of 💩.”

Ad

Former US President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump also shared prayers on social media. President Trump referred to Kirk as a “great” and “legendary” figure in his post on X, while announcing the activist’s passing.

When Kai Trump thanked her grandfather, President Donald Trump, for his support

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is all set to play college-level golf for the University of Miami starting in fall 2026. She has been making a name for herself as a rising star in the sport.

Ad

In August 2025, Kai appeared on an interview with Fox and Friends. She talked about how her grandfather has been very supportive of her golf journey. She said:

“He taught me to just keep on working at it. Honestly, I’ve gotten a lot better in the past years with golf, but he really just [taught me] to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot. And I love playing golf… It’s something that we share, a special bond together.”

President Donald Trump is well known for his love of golf and owns several golf courses, including one in Doral, Florida. That course will host the Miami Championship in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More