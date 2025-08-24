Anthony Kim gives verdict on 'young' Kai Trump revealing a side of Donald Trump that 'people don't see'

Donald Trump, who appears as a powerful figure to the rest of the world, has a 'normal' side. The United States President's normal side was revealed by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, last year. The amateur golfer gave an emotional speech during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which recently had veteran golfer Anthony Kim mention it in his Instagram story.

During her emotional speech, Kai Trump revealed that Donald Trump is a normal grandfather. She said he always asks her how she is doing in school, how well she is doing on the golf course, and gives her candy and soda when her parents are not looking. In her speech, Kai Trump stated:

"Hi everyone, my name is Kai Madsen-Trump. I am the granddaughter of Donald Trump. I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see. To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."

Kai further added:

"When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me. He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later."

Anthony Kim shared his reaction after seeing this speech on an Instagram loop and published it on his Instagram story on August 23. In the story, he even included a caption stressing Kai's remarkable young role model status. The caption read:

"Wat an amazing young role model."

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Anthony Kim's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @anthonykimofficial)

Kai Trump has a strong bond with her grandfather, who, she once revealed, also helps her focus on her golf career.

Kai Trump shared how Donald Trump helps her focus on her golf career

Kai Trump at the Republican National Convention continues in Milwaukee - Source: Getty

Kai Trump, 18, is about to play official college-level competitions for the University of Miami beginning in the fall of 2026. She has been one of the biggest rising stars in the golf world, and during a recent appearance on Fox and Friends, she stated how Donald Trump has been very supportive of her career and has taught her how to fight.

Kai Trump stated:

"He taught me to just keep on working at it. Honestly, I've gotten a lot better in the past years with golf, but he really just [taught me] to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot. And I love playing golf… It's something that we share, a special bond together."

Donald Trump has a strong affinity for the game of golf, so his backing for Kim is understandable. The President of the United States owns a number of golf courses, including one in Doral that will host the Miami Championship in 2026.

