Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump shares sweet moments from Kai Trump’s birthday in new vlog

Tiger Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump shared some heartwarming moments from Kai Trump’s birthday celebration. She gave her fans on social media a glimpse of how her daughter's special day went.

Ad

On May 12, 2025, the eldest granddaughter of U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated her 18th birthday. Kai welcomed this landmark life event by taking part in a family gathering in the Trump Tower and cutting a cake. Kai's mother shared some of those moments on her Instagram.

Vanessa's video showed Kai talking about how much she missed home, spending time with her friends, ordering Nutella pancakes, and much more. While sharing the video with her 79k Instagram followers, Trump wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Kai's birthday weekend in NYC"

Take a look at the whole video shared by Tiger Woods' girlfriend:

Ad

Woods and Trump both have children who are aspiring golfers, and study at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kai Trump and Charlie Woods both competed in the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in March. Kai had a disappointing outcome where she ranked 24th out of 24 competitors. She registered a total score of 35-over for the tournament.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods' son finished tied for 25th place out of 36 competitors, finishing the tournament with 11-over par score 299. The 16-year old athlete's final round was promising in the beginning, and he went 2-under while playing on the front nine.

Ad

However, Charlie dealt with multiple challenges while playing on the back nine, and ended up scoring four bogeys and one double bogey.

Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March

From the beginning of this year, multiple media outlets were reporting about the 82-time PGA Tour winner being in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife. Despite rumors and speculations gaining high ground on social media platforms, the duo stayed tight-lipped about their relationship.

Ad

However, on March 23, Tiger Woods finally broke the silence by making his new relationship official with Vanessa Trump. The 15-time major winner shared two pictures of them together and wrote in the caption of his post on X (previously Twitter):

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Woods also ruptured his left Achilles in March and underwent successful surgery on his tendon. He is currently recovering from injury and it remains to be seen when he will be back on the golf course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More