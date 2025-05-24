Tiger Woods shares tip to get out of the bunker amid Phil Mickelson's struggles at the 2025 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods' apparel brand Sun Day Red recently shared a promotional video on X. The PGA Tour veteran could be seen explaining how to get out of a bunker, a problem Phil Mickelson faced during this year's PGA Championship.

Both Woods and Mickelson are widely considered as popular figures in the list of golfing greats. Last week, during the second round at Quail Hollow, Mickelson's shot landed on the greenside bunker while playing on hole 12. To escape the sand, Lefty took four attempts, resulting in a quadruple bogey. Tiger Woods, in his video, explained the weight distribution and ball placement for bunker shots.

Considering biomechanical principles, the PGA Tour veteran's techniques will be instrumental in challenging environments like a bunker. Studies have also shown that ball placement and proper weight distribution affect shot distance and accuracy.

The Cypress native's advice in Sun Day Red's clip aligns with this concept. Take a look at what Tiger Woods said in the video:

"Hi everyone, we're here in the bunker. I'm going to show you something that I like to do every time I hit a bunker shot. I always make sure the ball is placed either on my left left toe or outside of my left toe. I lay it all the way on my left foot."

"Let the bounce do all the work for you."

Tiger Woods' history with bunker shots has always showcased his accuracy and technique. One of the most memorable moments came in 2002 when Woods was competing in the PGA Championship at Hazeltine National. During the final round, his shot landed on a greenside bunker, and Woods had minimal green to play the shot.

Amid all the difficulties, Tiger Woods' flawless 3-iron shot made the ball spin, land softly, and roll around 20 feet from the pin. His effort ultimately resulted in a tap in birdie. This shot was a display of Woods' impeccable ball control and clarity under high pressure.

When Tiger Woods commented on his rivalry with Phil Mickelson

Woods and Mickelson rarely went head-to-head during majors or PGA Tournaments. However, the moment the duo were present at the field, the tension could be felt everywhere. Finally, in November 2018, the rivalry turned into a friendly contest.

Tiger Woods openly addressed his rivalry with Mickelson in the following year when he appeared on the "Inside The NBA" show. The 15-time major winner said (around 4:50):

"That's just part of the deal. I have enjoyed competing and playing against him. We've been doing it for 20-plus years. But I've really enjoyed it."

"And I think that there will certainly be some time talking involved and some snide comments and trying to get in one of his head. But the end of the day, he understands who has more wins"

Although Woods is noted for his signature flare and sheer dominance, Mickelson's fame comes from his longevity and creativity.

