"My expectations are usually higher": When a 15-year-old Tiger Woods revealed his mental approach to the game

A video of a 15-year-old Tiger Woods is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen speaking about his approach on the course. The United States Golf Association had originally shared the clip of the golf legend on their X profile on March 7, 2020.

According to USGA, the video was from the Bay Hill Golf Course, where Woods was plying his trade. The commentator praised how the teenager was going about his business on the course.

Commentator: "This California teenager is 140 pounds and the ball flies off his club like a rocket from the pad at the cake... His iron play is precise and on the greens, he has a touch that would make a diamond cutter jealous."

As the camera caught the Cypress native shortly afterward, he explained his mindset while playing. Tiger Woods said [00:45 onwards]:

"My expectations are usually higher than everybody else's. So I may live up to everybody else's, but I might not live up to mine, and I don't really like that," Woods said in the video.

"You get so much attention, and it's really hard. If it sticks inside, you'll get overconfident, cocky, and arrogant," he added.

The Bay Hill GC features one of the most prestigious events in the PGA Tour, the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods has an incredible record at this tournament. In 18 professional career appearances, Woods secured eight wins. He also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in back-to-back four years (2000, 2001, 2002, and 2003).

He has been winning at Bay Hill since he was only 15 years old. Tiger Woods has a combined winning margin of 29 shots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 82-time PGA Tour winner aced this event back in 2003 with a record margin of 11 shots. Unfortunately, Woods did not tee off at the Bay GC in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tiger Woods continues to process his mother's passing

It has been eight months since the golf legend stepped up in a professional golf tournament. Woods last played in The Open Championship back in July 2024. Last year, he played in five PGA Tour events.

Tiger Woods finished at the 60th spot on the Masters leaderboard in 2024, where he just made the cut. Fans are still anticipating his return. Recently, when his team lost their chance to tee off at the TGL playoffs, Woods talked about his mental condition with the reporters (as quoted by USA Today):

"This is the third time I’ve touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is not into practicing right now," Woods was quoted as saying by USA Today.

"I have so many other things to do with the Tour. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule."

Woods lost his mother Kultida just before the Genesis this year. After missing the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, THE PLAYERS Championship is coming up next. However, the Sun Day Red owner won't tee off at TPC Sawgrass next week. As of now, his return to regular tournament golf remains uncertain.

