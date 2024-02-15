Tiger Woods’ go-to In-N-Out order doesn’t have spread or pickles, fans surprised

Tiger Woods stunned fans with his In-N-Out burger order without any pickles or spread.

The American golfer is all set to compete at this week's Genesis Invitational and during its Pro-Am tournament on Wednesday, February 15, Woods was spotted eating the famous burger from In-N-Out. However, his order does not include any pickles or spreads.

TaylorMade Golf shared a video of the ace golfer on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption saying:

"Tiger: not a pickle guy. We did some research and found out his go-to In-N-Out order. ⁃Double-Double-No spread⁃No pickles"

Fans were surprised to see Woods' order and they shared their alternative to pickles on burgers in the comments section of the post.

"No spread is crazy!!!!," wrote a fan.

"Double double but get the onions grilled no other changes that’s the move," wrote one fan.

"Add ketchup, grilled onions," added another fan.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 will start with its first round on Thursday, February 15 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 18.

When will Tiger Woods tee off at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Tiger Woods will be joined by his best friend Justin Thomas for the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. They will tee off in a group of three along with Gary Woodland at 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15, on the first tee hole.

The first round of the tournament will start at 10:20 a.m. ET, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson taking the first shot of the day, followed by Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler and Ben Griffin.

Here are the first-round tee times for The Genesis Invitational 2024 (all-time ET):

10:20 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

10:44 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:32 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

11:44 a.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

12:01 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 p.m. – Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

12:37 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:49 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

1:13 p.m. – Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 p.m. – Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

1:42 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

2:06 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

2:18 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

2:30 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

3:06 p.m. – Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery