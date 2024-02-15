“I don’t want it back” - Tiger Woods says he’s ‘moved on’ from his iconic TW logo after launching Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods has officially confirmed he has 'moved on' from his iconic TW logo. The ace golfer recently announced his clothing line Sun Day Red, weeks after parting ways with Nike.

During his time with Nike, he wore a TW logo, which was launched specially for the golfer in 2000. He had carried that on his golf apparel over the years while endorsing Nike. But when he severed his tie with the company, his association with the emblem also ended.

The 15-time Major Champion confirmed in his recent interview ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational that he had 'moved on' and didn't want the logo back.

In a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, February 14, Woods spoke about the famous TW logo, saying (via NBC Sports):

“I don’t want it back. I’ve moved on. This is a transition in my life. I’ve moved on to Sun Day Red, and we’re looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative.”

After two months of hiatus, Tiger Woods will return to compete at this week's Genesis Invitational. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Course. Woods is also the host of the tournament.

It is one of the eight signature events of the PGA Tour. However, unlike the first two signature events, The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational will have a cut-line after 36 holes. Following this, only the top 50 will head for the final two rounds on the weekend.

What is the logo of Tiger Woods' new apparel brand?

A new line of golf apparel called Sun Day Red (SDR) has been introduced by Tiger Woods, a nod to his trademark final-round red attire. The new brand has a logo of an animal tiger with 15 stripes, which stands for Tiger Woods' 15 Major championship victories.

According to Sun Day Red's official website, the brand name and logo have a story to tell. Talking about the logo, the official website says,

“At the heart of Sun Day Red’s ethos is a logo that tells a story. It’s a narrative of Tiger’s incredible achievements, a visual tribute to a career that has inspired millions. But the designs go further, embedding Easter eggs for the fans, including a 15-striped tiger emblem representing his 15 major wins.”

The brand name, Sun Day Red, is a nod to the game of golf, while the emblematic tiger in the logo symbolizes the legacy of Tiger Woods.

Sun is "born from a love for being outside in the sun," while Day denotes that the tournaments are taking place during the daytime. Red is the power color of the brand.

Here is an excerpt from the official website of Sun Day Red, which talks about its name:

"Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected. Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brands power color - as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect."

As Tiger Woods will tee off this week, fans have their eyes to see if he wears the Sun Day Red apparel in the tournament.