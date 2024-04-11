“Tiger Woods is going to win,” “Range pro” – Fans react to Woods hitting 178 MPH ball speed on the range at Augusta ahead of Masters

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods hitting a ball with a speed of 178 mph during a practice round at the Masters 2024. The American golfer is all set to tee off at this week's Major, starting with the inaugural round on Thursday, April 11.

Woods will be gunning to win the prestigious green jacket for the sixth time, matching the record set by Jack Nicklaus. He has been striving to achieve this goal all week and even began practising at the Augusta National Golf Course a week before the Masters.

Recently, during a practice round, he was particularly impressive, shooting an incredible shot with a speed of 178 mph on the range at Augusta.

Nuclr Golf shared a video of the legendary golfer taking his shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Tiger Woods hit 178 MPH ball speed on the range at Augusta National today. @TWlegion."

Seeing Tiger Woods playing with so much power has amplified fans' confidence in him, and they believe that Woods could win his 16th Major this time.

"Tiger is going to win," wrote a fan.

"Range pro," commented another fan.

.Meanwhile, another fan claimed that these results were due to Tiger Woods' sex ban rule ahead of the Masters.

"What would you expect from a guy that’s giving up sex for almost 3 weeks in prep for this tournament? I’d have a lot of pent-up energy also," wrote another fan.

It is important to note that earlier this month, one of Tiger Woods' friends revealed that the 15-time Major winner had "eliminated sex" from his life to focus on the Masters. The friend told The New York Times:

"He's focused. He's working really hard in the gym. He's eating right. He's even eliminated sex. He does that now when he's preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn't want anything to take away his focus."

Here are more fan reactions:

When will Tiger Woods tee off at the Masters 2024?

Tiger Woods will tee off for the 2024 Masters at 1:24 p.m. ET, joining Jason Day and Max Homa for the first round of the tournament on Thursday, April 11. Woods has participated in only a handful of tournaments in the last few years.

In 2024, he has competed in just one professional golf event, The Genesis Invitational. However, he had to withdraw from the competition after completing the first round due to illness.

Woods has won five Masters titles in his career, with his most recent win coming in 2019.

This week marks Woods' 26th appearance at the Masters. He has competed in the tournament 25 times since his debut in 1995 and has not missed a cut at the tournament since 1997.