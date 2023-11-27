Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge winner set to earn whopping $1,000,000

Less than 48 hours to go until the 2023 Hero World Challenge begins with the added attraction of seeing the return of Tiger Woods to the courses. If playing alongside the legend in his return isn't enough, the winner will take home a sum of $1,000,000.

The 2023 Hero World Challenge has a purse of $3.5 million that will ultimately be distributed among all players in the field, as it is a no-cut event. The winner gets $1,000,000 and the last place finisher $100,000.

This is the purse distribution established for the Hero World Challenge:

$1,000,000 $375,000 $225,000 $150,000 $135,000 $120,000 $115,000 $113,000 $112,000 $110,000 $109,000 $108,000 $107,000 $106,000 $105,000 $104,000 $103,000 $102,000 $101,000 $100,000

In case of ties, the prize money will be distributed according to the usual rules governing the PGA Tour.

The event, hosted by Tiger Woods, has allocated one million to the winner in almost all its editions (from 2000 to 2002 and from 2012 to the present). Between 2003 and 2011, the winners took different sums ranging from $1.2 million to $1.35 million.

In addition, the event will be awarding points for the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). So far it is not known how many points the Hero World Challenge will award. Viktor Hovland received 29.83719 OWGR points for his victory in 2022.

Hero World Challenge field explored

The Hero World Challenge falls in the so-called "Silly Season," that is, when the fall season is over and the next PGA Tour season has not started.

However, it cannot be said that it is an event lacking in attractions. If it wasn't enough to witness the competitive return of Tiger Woods, many of the best players in the world will be present.

The top ranked player will be none other than OWGR number one Scottie Scheffler. Five other top 10 players will also be in the Bahamas, viz. Viktor Hovland (4th), Max Homa (7th), Matt Fitzpatrick (8th), Brian Harman (9th) and Wyndham Clark (10th).

The event will also feature 12 Major champions. In addition to the aforementioned golfers, Collin Morikawa (14th), Keegan Bradley (15th), Jordan Spieth (16th), Jason Day (21st), Justin Thomas (27th), Lucas Glover (31st) and Justin Rose (39th) will be present.

The field is completed by Cameron Young (18th), Sam Burns (19th), Sepp Straka (24th), Tony Finau (22nd), Rickie Fowler (23rd) and Will Zalatoris (33rd).

However, there will be notable absences from the field. John Rahm and Rory McIlroy will not be in Albany, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were announced as part of the starting field, but later declined to participate. Their places were taken by Lucas Glover and Justin Rose.