When is the Hero World Challenge 2023 being played? Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour event schedule explored

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is scheduled to be played from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3, at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Albany will host the event for the eighth consecutive year since its relocation to the venue in 2015.
The 2023 Hero World Challenge will mark the return of Tiger Woods, who is also the host of the PGA Tour's non-official event. Woods was last seen competing at the Masters Tournament, where he withdrew ahead of the final round. Following his withdrawal, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery and took a break from golf to recover.
The 47-year-old golfer made his public appearances in the last couple of months, being a guest at a few events and serving as a caddie for his son, Charlie Woods, at several tournaments. Woods carried his son's bag to victory at the Junior National Golf Championship qualifier in Orlando in September.
Earlier this month, Woods caddied for Charlie at the Florida High School state championship, where Benjamin School, his son's school, won the title. He was also present at the Notah Begay III junior golf national championship, where the 14-year-old finished T17.
Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion at Albany Golf Course. Last year, he defeated Scottie Scheffler by a two-stroke margin to become only the second player after Woods to win the event multiple times.
The Hero World Challenge will feature 20 players, including 17 top-ranked players, along with two exempt players and tournament host Tiger Woods. Last week, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the tournament, citing workload problems. Lucas Glover and Justin Rose have replaced them with tournament exemptions.
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:
- Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
- Viktor Hovland (4), Norway
- Max Homa (7), USA
- Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England
- Brian Harman (9), USA
- Wyndham Clark (10), USA
- Jordan Spieth (12), USA
- Cameron Young (17), USA
- Keegan Bradley (18), USA
- Collin Morikawa (19), USA
- Tony Finau (20), USA
- Sam Burns (21), USA
- Jason Day (22), Australia
- Sepp Straka (23), Austria
- Will Zalatoris (24), USA
- Rickie Fowler (25), USA
- Justin Thomas (26), USA
- Justin Rose, tournament exemption
- Lucas Glover, tournament exemption
- Tiger Woods, tournament host
The purse size of the Hero World Challenge is $3.5 million, and the winner will receive $1 million. The Golf Channel will provide the live coverage on all four days, and NBC will telecast the event on weekends.
The Hero World Challenge's past champions explored
Here's a look at the past champions at the Hero World Challenge:
- 2022: Viktor Hovland (2)
- 2021: Viktor Hovland
- 2020: Cancelled
- 2019: Henrik Stenson
- 2018: Jon Rahm
- 2017: Rickie Fowler
- 2016: Hideki Matsuyama
- 2015: Bubba Watson
- 2014: Jordan Spieth
- 2013: Zach Johnson
- 2012: Graeme McDowell (2)
- 2011: Tiger Woods (5)
- 2010: Graeme McDowell
- 2009: Jim Furyk
- 2008: Vijay Singh
- 2007: Tiger Woods (4)
- 2006: Tiger Woods (3)
- 2005: Luke Donald
- 2004: Tiger Woods (2)
- 2003: Davis Love III (2)
- 2002: Pádraig Harrington
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000 (Dec): Davis Love III
- 2000 (Jan): Tom Lehman