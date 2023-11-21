When is the Hero World Challenge 2023 being played? Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour event schedule explored

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is scheduled to be played from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3, at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Albany will host the event for the eighth consecutive year since its relocation to the venue in 2015.

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will mark the return of Tiger Woods, who is also the host of the PGA Tour's non-official event. Woods was last seen competing at the Masters Tournament, where he withdrew ahead of the final round. Following his withdrawal, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery and took a break from golf to recover.

The 47-year-old golfer made his public appearances in the last couple of months, being a guest at a few events and serving as a caddie for his son, Charlie Woods, at several tournaments. Woods carried his son's bag to victory at the Junior National Golf Championship qualifier in Orlando in September.

Earlier this month, Woods caddied for Charlie at the Florida High School state championship, where Benjamin School, his son's school, won the title. He was also present at the Notah Begay III junior golf national championship, where the 14-year-old finished T17.

Viktor Hovland is the two-time defending champion at Albany Golf Course. Last year, he defeated Scottie Scheffler by a two-stroke margin to become only the second player after Woods to win the event multiple times.

The Hero World Challenge will feature 20 players, including 17 top-ranked players, along with two exempt players and tournament host Tiger Woods. Last week, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the tournament, citing workload problems. Lucas Glover and Justin Rose have replaced them with tournament exemptions.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA Viktor Hovland (4), Norway Max Homa (7), USA Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England Brian Harman (9), USA Wyndham Clark (10), USA Jordan Spieth (12), USA Cameron Young (17), USA Keegan Bradley (18), USA Collin Morikawa (19), USA Tony Finau (20), USA Sam Burns (21), USA Jason Day (22), Australia Sepp Straka (23), Austria Will Zalatoris (24), USA Rickie Fowler (25), USA Justin Thomas (26), USA Justin Rose, tournament exemption Lucas Glover, tournament exemption Tiger Woods, tournament host

The purse size of the Hero World Challenge is $3.5 million, and the winner will receive $1 million. The Golf Channel will provide the live coverage on all four days, and NBC will telecast the event on weekends.

The Hero World Challenge's past champions explored

Here's a look at the past champions at the Hero World Challenge:

2022: Viktor Hovland (2)

2021: Viktor Hovland

2020: Cancelled

2019: Henrik Stenson

2018: Jon Rahm

2017: Rickie Fowler

2016: Hideki Matsuyama

2015: Bubba Watson

2014: Jordan Spieth

2013: Zach Johnson

2012: Graeme McDowell (2)

2011: Tiger Woods (5)

2010: Graeme McDowell

2009: Jim Furyk

2008: Vijay Singh

2007: Tiger Woods (4)

2006: Tiger Woods (3)

2005: Luke Donald

2004: Tiger Woods (2)

2003: Davis Love III (2)

2002: Pádraig Harrington

2001: Tiger Woods

2000 (Dec): Davis Love III

2000 (Jan): Tom Lehman