Tiger Woods could have John Wood as caddie at some events in 2024 - Report

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is hopeful that he will participate in at least one tournament every month this year. He could be accompanied by veteran John Wood in some tournaments.

A recent article by Doug Ferguson, AP Golf Writer, suggests that John would be a contender to be Woods' caddie in 2024. The source added that while John will be present for Woods' future 2024 appearances, Rob McNamara, his business partner and close friend, will accompany him to the Genesis Invitational Open in 2024.

Twlegion shared the news about Woods' new potential caddie on X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Doug Ferguson (AP) has floated that John Wood could be a candidate for Tiger Woods caddie at some events in 2024 citing their close relationship and knowledge of his game. Article suggests Rob McNamara likely on for The Genesis."

Tiger Woods was caddied by Joe LaCava in the last few years. However, the unfortunate car accident in 2021 restricted him from competing in professional tournaments. Thus, LaCava started working with American golfer Patrick Cantlay. When Woods made his most-awaited return at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, his friend McNamara carried his bag.

Tiger Woods was joined by his daughter Sam at the 2023 PNC Championship when he played with his son, Charlie.

With the new year upon us, Woods hopes to participate in more competitions in 2024. He revealed his ambitions for the upcoming year at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, insisting on competing in a tournament every month at the very least. Woods talked about attending the Players Championship and the Genesis Invitational Open.

Throwing light on his commitment to 2024, Woods said in 2023 (via CBS):

"I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic ... you would have to start with maybe at Genesis and something in March near The Players."

"Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction," he added.

If Tiger Woods returns to compete at the Genesis Invitational, he would most likely be joined by McNamara, as per the aforementioned report.

Who is John Wood?

John Wood is a well-known caddie in the golf industry with more than 20 years of expertise. He has worked with PGA Tour players like Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, Kevin Sutherland, Chris Riley, and Mark Calcavecchia.

According to Golf Digest, John has also worked at the Ryder and President's Cups and was carrying Kuchar's bag when he took home the bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Besides being a caddie, his second-best full-time duty is writing. He is a golf analyst for NBC.