Will Tiger Woods be at The Sentry Tournament of Champions 2024? Golfer’s availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not compete at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled to take place this week, starting with the opening round on January 4 in Miami.

The tournament features a stellar field of 59 golfers who finished at least in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings and won PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.

Woods did not place in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings or win any tournaments in the previous season. As a result, he is ineligible to participate in the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

However, Woods is upbeat about playing in professional tournaments, despite his rusty game.

He will not be participating in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but is expected to play in the Genesis Invitational Open, which usually takes place in February. Woods participated in the competition last year, coming in tied for 45th place. He had rounds of 69, 74, 67, and 73, finishing with a one-under-par total of 283.

Last year, at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Woods opened up about competing in future tournaments. He indicated that he would compete in at least one tournament every month in 2024.

Woods also hinted at his possible return to the Genesis Invitational and The Players Championship in 2024. He said (via CBS):

"I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic ... you would have to start with maybe at Genesis and something in March near The Players.

"Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction."

Has Tiger Woods ever won the Tournament of Champions?

Tiger Woods has won the Tournament of Champions twice in his career.

In 1997, he emerged victorious in the competition after defeating Tom Lehman in a playoff match. In 2000, he defeated Ernie Els in a playoff to win the championship once more.

The Tournament of Champions winners over the years are listed below:

1990: Paul Azinger

1991: Tom Kite

1992: Steve Elkington

1993: Davis Love III

1994: Phil Mickelson

1995: Steve Elkington

1996: Mark OMeara

1997: Tiger Woods

1998: Phil Mickelson

1999: David Duval

2000: Tiger Woods

2001: Jim Furyk

2002: Sergio Garcia

2003: Ernie Els

2004: Stuart Appleby

2005: Stuart Appleby

2006: Stuart Appleby

2007: Vijay Singh

2008: Daniel Chopra

2009: Geoff Ogilvy

2010: Geoff Ogilvy

2011: Jonathan Byrd

2012: Steve Stricker

2013: Dustin Johnson

2014: Zach Johnson

2015: Patrick Reed

2016: Jordan Spieth

2017: Justin Thomas

2018: Dustin Johnson

2019: Xander Schauffele

2020: Justin Thomas

2021: Harris English

2022: Cameron Smith

2023: Jon Rahm