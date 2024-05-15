Tiger Woods could jump 700+ spots to No.30 in world rankings if he wins PGA Championship: Reports

Golf legend Tiger Woods could take a giant leap in the Official World Golf Rankings if he wins the 2024 PGA Championship. The tournament will tee off in less than 30 hours at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

As per reports, Tiger Woods can attain the 30th rank in the world rankings if he wins the year's second Major. Woods is currently ranked 807th in the OWGR rankings and tt'll be a jump of 777 spots if he triumphs at the PGA Championships.

Woods also jumped 430 sports in the OWGR rankings after a T19 finish at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

He last played at the 2024 Masters and made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time. However, the dismal third-round performance saw him finish with his career's worst score at Augusta National. He finished with 16-over 304 after four rounds and jumped from 959th to 807th after the end of the tournament.

Woods has seen a dip in his performance post his 2021 car crash. While talking at the pre-tournament press conference, Tiger Woods was asked state of his body and his ability to play. He said (via PGA Championship):

"Yeah, my body's okay. It is what it is. I wish my game was a little bit sharper. Again, I don't have a lot of competitive reps, so I am having to rely on my practice sessions and getting stuff done either at home or here on-site."

Woods further said he came early to the Vallaha Golf Club to complete necessary preparations, including charting greens. He said (via PGA Championship):

"But at the end of the day, I need to be ready mentally and physically come Thursday, and these days of practicing, eating on the golf course, that's one of the reasons I came up here on Sunday was to knock off some of the work that I have to do in charting greens, get all that stuff done early, so I can focus on literally playing and plotting my way around.

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times. His last victory came in 2007. He withdrew from the mid-tournament in his last appearance at the tournament in 2022.

Tiger Woods's performance at the PGA Championship and after his car crash

After turning professional in 1996, Tiger Woods's debut at the PGA Championship came in the year 1997. Woods finished at T29 on his debut. So far, he has had nine top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship. He has won the tournament four times in the years, 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.

His performance over the years at the PGA Championship is as follows:

1997- T29

1998- T10

1999- 1

2000- 1

2001- T29

2002- 2

2003- T39

2004- T24

2005- T4

2006- 1

2007- 1

2009- 2

2010- T28

2011- CUT

2012- T11

2013- T40

2014- CUT

2015- CUT

2018- 2

2019- CUT

2020- NT

2022- CUT

Woods has played in only a few tournaments after his car crash in 2021. His best finish came at 2023 Hero World Challenge where he finished 18th.

His performance after 2021 car crash is as follows:

2022 Masters Tournament: T47 (71, 74, 78, 78)

2022 PGA Championship: WD (74, 69, 79)

2022 The Open Championship: CUT (78, 75)

2023 The Genesis Invitational: T45 (69, 74, 67, 73)

2023 Masters Tournament: WD (74, 73)

2023 Hero World Challenge: 18 (75, 70, 71, 72)

2024 The Genesis Invitational: WD (72)

2024 Masters Tournament: 60 (73, 72, 82, 77)