Tiger Woods’ mother gets heartfelt gesture at Genesis Invitational as Min Woo Lee shares pictures of cap

Tiger Woods' mother received a heartwarming tribute from professional golfer Min Woo Lee on February 16, 2025. The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship winner posted a picture of a badge on his cap with part of Kultida's name on it.

Woods recently lost his mother on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, a few days before the 2025 Genesis Invitational. According to Tiger, his mother was the reason behind his work ethic and his habit of wearing red on Sundays. Min Woo Lee paid a thoughtful tribute to Tiger's mother by wearing a red cap pin with the words "For Tida" on it.

"@tigerwoods Tida"

Screenshot from Min Woo Lee's Instagram story

Kultida Woods passed away earlier this month at the age of 80. She was a rock throughout the ups and downs of Tiger's career, including his car accident in 2021. To share the heartbreaking news, Tiger posted an update on X:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible..."

Tiger Woods was scheduled to host this year's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines South Course, and was also set to tee off at this signature PGA Tour even. However, Kultida's death forced the 82-time PGA Tour winner to withdraw from the Genesis. Jake Knapp, winner of the 2024 Mexico Open, played in his place.

While citing the reason for his withdrawal, Woods penned a heartfelt note on X:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Where will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods has not played much professional golf since missing the cut at The Open Championship in July last year. Following a back surgery in September 2024, he also missed teeing off at the Hero World Challenge. Finally after seven months, Woods was supposed to make a comeback to the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines this week.

However, with him withdrawing from Genesis, his return date on the PGA Tour remains uncertain. Before he steps foot at The Masters in April 2025, it is uncertain whether he will play in another PGA Tour event. However, fans will be able to see the 15-time major winner play in the tech-infused TGL at the SoFi Center.

Along with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods will play in the TGL match on February 18. He will lead Jupiter Links GC against Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler's New York GC. The teams will tee off at 7 p.m. EST in this TGL match in West Palm Beach, Florida.

