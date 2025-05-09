"Tiger Woods has all the perks"; "One stroke play" – Fans react to Donald Trump reportedly meeting 15x major champ at White House

82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods reportedly met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Fans on social media reacted to the report, saying that the golf legend enjoys a lot of perks due to his status.

Woods is one of the most accomplished golfers of all time with 41 European Tour victories and 15 major championship titles. He is also member of the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame and has been named the PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times.

On May 8, NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X about Tiger Woods meeting with Donald Trump, but the purpose of their meeting was not disclosed. The post’s caption read:

“🚨🇺🇸🐅 #NEW: Tiger Woods met President Trump at the White House today — WH POOL @TWlegion.”

Take a look at the post here:

One fan reacted to the report saying:

“TW has all the perks; all eyes on him. 😆”

Another fan responded by writing:

“One stroke play ?”

One X user hilariously added:

“He's the only person I know whose back might be worse than mine!!!😅😅😅”

Another user tweeted:

“Trump trying to fix golf and college football”

One user added:

“Hopefully they didn’t go to Perkins to get breakfast afterwards! 🤣”

Another user hilariously commented:

“Congrats President Trump. I wish I had the honor.”

Woods had also met with the U.S. President at the White House earlier this year, in February, but they were not alone. They were joined by Adam Scott, PGA Tour's Jay Monahan, and LIV Golf chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

During the meeting, the group of high-profile personalities discussed potential plans for a reunification between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Following the conclusion of the meeting, Monahan, Woods and Scott released a statement saying it was a “constructive working session” geared towards delivering the best possible outcome.

Tiger Woods announces relationship with Vanessa Trump

On March 24, Tiger Woods shared a post on his social media platforms, confirming that he was in a romantic relationship with Vanessa Trump. He shared a heartwarming picture of him and Vanessa, and captioned it:

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Take a look at the post here:

Tiger Woods announces relationship with Vanessa Trump on Instagram_Image Source: Instagram/@tigerwoods

According to People Magazine, Donald Trump approved of Woods' relationship with Vanessa Trump, saying he was "very happy" for both of them.

Notably, Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years. Together, they have five children and the oldest is Kai Trump, who plays competitive golf. Vanessa and her ex-husband filed for divorce in March 2018 and the divorce was finalized by the end of that same year.

