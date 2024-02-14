Tiger Woods plans to change the Sun Day Red logo if he wins a 16th Major title: Report

As per reports, Tiger Woods will modify the logo of his recently announced clothing line 'Sun Day Red' if he wins another major in the future.

On Monday, February 12, the 48-year-old unveiled his personal clothing line, Sun Day Red, in association with TaylorMade Golf. The brand's name was inspired by the golfer's mother's belief that it was his power color, which he wore in most of the final rounds. Woods explained that the color red became synonymous with him over the years. The line's logo features a fully stretched tiger with 15 stripes, symbolizing Woods' 15 major championship triumphs.

However, Woods suggested that the logo would undergo an overhaul if he won another major.

"We're going to have to redo the trademark," he said as per ESPN.

Last month, Tiger Woods announced the end of his long-time relationship with the apparel giant Nike, the only brand he had worn since starting his professional golf career in 1996. Speaking about the change, he said it was the right time to do so.

"It's transitional," he said as per Washington Post. "I'm no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids now, and this is an important part of transitioning into this part of my life, to have a product and a brand that I'm proud of."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner said he had learned so much over the years and had a lot of experience modifying his outfit to play better.

"There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I'm ready to share those secrets with the world," he said in a news release by Sun Day Red.

While the Sun Day Red will officially launch on May 1, Tiger Woods is set to make the outfit debut at the Genesis Invitational this week. The Riviera Country Club event will be his first official start on the PGA Tour since the Masters last year.

"There's no"influence"—TaylorMade CEO assures that Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red will have its 'own identity'

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade have joined hands to form Sun Day Golf, which will work under the umbrella of the equipment manufacturing giant. However, Taylor Made CEO David Abeles clarified that they would not influence the brand whatsoever.

"This is a full-blown unequivocal partnership," Abeles was quoted as saying via ESPN. "There's no influence from TaylorMade on this brand. The brand stands alone, it will have its own identity."

Sun Day Red's office will be located in San Clemente, California, instead of TaylorMade's headquarters in Carlsbad. Brad Blankinship, who has experience leading Quiksilver and RVCA in the past, will lead Sun Day Red and oversee its day-to-day management.