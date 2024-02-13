“Why is it ‘Sun Day Red’ and not just ‘Sunday Red?’ – Fans not impressed with Tiger Woods’ new brand name and logo

On Monday, February 12, Tiger Woods unveiled a new clothing line, Sun Day Red, in association with golf equipment manufacturing giant TaylorMade.

At the beginning of this year, Woods ended his 27-year-long relationship with Nike, the only brand he had sported since his professional debut. After several speculations in the past month, he announced Sun Day Red, which will launch on May 1.

According to Sun Day Red's website, the logo and the company's name had a reason to be designed in such a way. The 15-striped tiger at the top indicates the ace golfer's 15 major championship wins. The brand's 3-word name was based on Woods' mother's belief that it was his power color.

"Calling it Sun Day Red was a fun way for us to create something completely different and unexpected," the website stated. "Born from a love for being outside in the sun, the joy of playing golf during the day, and a special red being the brands power color - as soon as Sun Day Red was placed on a garment for the first time, it just looked perfect."

While Woods and TaylorMade had their reasons for naming the brand 'Sun Day Red,' fans on social media didn't seem impressed. Furthermore, they also expressed disappointment with the '15 stripes' Tiger logo. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Why is it 'Sun Day Red' and not just 'Sunday Red'?? Tiger is the only reason this will succeed, the logo and the name are absolutely dreadful. Really, really bad. Whoever designed the brand should be sacked immediately."

"Looks alright here but man, It looks like it was made in MS Paint. That said, take my money"

When will Tiger Woods next compete?

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is set to return on tour this week with the Genesis Invitational, which is scheduled to be played from Thursday, February 15, to Sunday, February 18, at the Riviera Country Club. Since the Genesis Invitational is a signature event, it will have a purse size of $20 million, and the winner will receive a check for $3.6 million.

The Genesis Invitational will be Tiger Woods' first start since the 2023 Hero World Challenge and his first official start since the Masters Tournament last year. After pulling out ahead of the final day at Augusta National, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery and remained out of action for eight months.

Following his return, Tiger Woods played the Hero World Challenge and the exhibition event, the PNC Championship. He had announced that he would look to play at least one event a month this year.

The 48-year-old golfer has won 15 major championships and is eying Jack Nicklaus for 18 major wins. He also needs one win to go past Sam Snead's tally of 82 PGA Tour titles.