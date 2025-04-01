Tiger Woods plays hilarious April Fools prank on his 6.4M X followers

In early March, golf fans had high hopes of watching Tiger Woods tee off and compete at The Masters at Augusta this month. However, these hopes were crushed when Woods revealed he had a ruptured left Achilles tendon, which meant he wouldn't be playing at The Masters.

On April 1st, 2025, Woods played a prank with his 6.4M followers on X (formerly Twitter). The 2019 Masters Champion initially wrote that despite the injury to his Achilles, he was ready to play at The Masters this month.

"I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

Just when this tweet blew up and fans began expressing excitement, the 15-time Major champion revealed he was playing an April Fool's prank. Quote tweeting the post above, Woods wrote:

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

You can check Tiger Woods' tweet below

Tiger Woods has been away from traditional golf since June 2024. The last time he competed in a traditional golf tournament was at The Open Championship last year, where he failed to make the cut after posting rounds of 79 and 77.

Tiger Woods has struggled to make a comeback to traditional golf in recent times

Before Tiger Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon, he had already been away from the Tour for quite a while. The only golf he had played during this period was for the Jupiter Links Golf Club in the TMRW Golf League, otherwise known as TGL.

Woods' struggles with injury first began in September, when he revealed he had to undergo back surgery. While it was expected that he would return to play the Hero World Challenge 2024, the 49-year-old chose not to as he believed he wasn't 'tournament-sharp'.

A tweet from journalist Bob Harig shared on December 3 revealed the reason why Woods chose not to play in the Hero World Challenge.

"Tiger is in public today for the first time since missing the cut in July at Royal Troon. Not playing the Hero tournament in the Bahamas. Had back surgery in Sept. "I'm not tournament sharp yet. I'm not tough enough to compete at this level."

Later, fans expected to see Tiger Woods compete at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. Woods too was ready to compete, but had to withdraw from the tournament due to the demise of his mother, Kultida Woods on February 4.

The golfer revealed that he was still processing the death of his mother. Later, it was revealed Woods was exempt for The Players Championship 2025. However, the American golf legend did not make himself available and later revealed the injury to his Achilles tendon.

