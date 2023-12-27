Tiger Woods poised for key role in LIV Golf's future as Final PGA Tour merger meeting approaches

15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods is poised to decide whether or not LIV golfers play in PGA Tour events in the future. Earlier this year, the American golfer was named the Player Director of the PGA Tour Policy Board to provide a more "player-driven" framework. Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, and Peter Malnati joined him.

The directors have been working to implement changes on the Tour and their deal with LIV Golf. The last day to complete the PGA-LIV Golf merger is rapidly approaching. Their final meeting will reportedly take place on New Year's Eve.

According to the Mirror, Woods will play a key role in making decisions about the LIV golfers. He could decide if the players on the Saudi circuit will compete on the American Tour or not.

Woods spoke candidly about the LIV Golf and PGA Tour partnership earlier in November. He mentioned that the player directors have been trying to ensure a better process as the final meeting date draws near.

Woods said (per Mirror.co.uk.)

"December 31 is coming up quickly. There is a timetable there that we would like to implement some of these changes that haven't taken place. All the parties are talking and aggressively trying to get a deal done. We're trying to make sure the process is better. Implementation of governance."

He continued by saying that player directors have been concentrating on completing the agreement, in the right way, by December 31.

"Getting the deal done, but getting it done the right way. We have multiple options, we would like a deal done December 31. All parties understand that. There are other options out there. As long as a player has input and has faster decisions, as long as the board recognises that. That's one of the key things the player directors have focused on. The entire board has been accepting of that," he added.

When will LIV Golf return to action?

The Saudi circuit is focused on the upcoming season amid its possible merger with the PGA Tour. Earlier this month, reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm also joined the Saudi Circuit. People have their eyes set on the third season of the 54-hole format series.

The LIV Golf will return to action in February 2024 with the Mayakoba event, which is slated to take place from February 2 to 4. The regular season of the series will have 14 tournaments, including the season-concluding individual championship and team championship.

Here is the schedule for the LIV Golf 2024 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: February 2-4

LIV Golf Las Vegas: February 8-10

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia: March 1-3

LIV Golf Hong Kong: March 8-10

LIV Golf (USA): April 5-7

LIV Golf Adelaide: April 26-28

LIV Golf Singapore: May 3-5

LIV Golf Houston: June 7-9

LIV Golf Nashville: June 21-23

LIV Golf Andalucía: July 12-14

LIV Golf UK: July 26-28

LIV Golf Greenbrier: August 16-18

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP: To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: To Be Announced