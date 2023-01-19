Tiger Woods’ PopStroke value pushed to $650 million with TaylorMade deal

Tiger Woods' PopStroke has a new partner. TaylorMade has signed a deal with the company that will increase its value to $650 million. The golf equipment brand joins the ownership team of Tiger Woods and PopStroke Entertainment.

Announcing the good news, PopStroke's founder, Greg Bartoli, said:

"We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities. The combination of PopStroke, Tiger, and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment."

TaylorMade's president and CEO, David Abeles, is looking forward to new ventures. He said:

"After experiencing it personally, watching golfers from every generation and skill level interacting in a way that reflects the joy of golf, we knew this was something we had to be a part of."

He went on to say:

"With Greg Bartoli’s vision, TaylorMade’s history with Tiger Woods and the alignment of our values, we believe this is an investment that will not only benefit our company but also the future of golf for generations to come."

It is important to note that Wall Street Executive Greg Bartoli started PopStroke in 2019, and then he signed a deal with Tiger Woods' company, TGR Design, in 2020. The company has been working on extending its empire to different cities.

PopStroke gears up for a major expansion

PopStroke opened its first outlet in Port St. Lucie in 2019. The company has made tremendous progress since Tiger Woods joined it in 2020. They have spread their wings to Sarasota, Orlando, and Fort Myers.

PopStroke quickly became one of the most popular golf entertainment brands. They provide their customers with all the luxurious facilities and food to enjoy while playing on the greens.

They are upscaling dining and putting venues and are planning to add three more outlets in Palm Beach County by 2024. PopStroke has extended its roots to four venues, and two more are under construction in Arizona.

Under the new partnership, more elements will be added to their venues. In addition to golf putters and dining, PopStroke will now offer TaylorMade balls for patrons.

Moreover, customers have access to premium TaylorMade equipment and a professional golfing experience. The deal comes with a lot of benefits.

Tiger Woods also mentioned that the company is looking forward to making it a global premium brand in golf entertainment. In one of his interviews, the 15-time major champion said:

"TaylorMade has been a great and trusted partner of mine for many years, and I couldn’t be happier to expand my partnership with David and his team."

He went on to say:

"I have spent my entire career growing the game of golf, and I know that TaylorMade will enhance the guest experience at PopStroke as we continue to introduce millions of guests to the game that I love."

PopStroke also offers full-service restaurants, playgrounds, private sports bars, various sports experiences, and much more.

