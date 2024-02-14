Tiger Woods predictions, odds and best betting tips for The Genesis Invitational 2024

The 2024 Genesis Invitational will see Tiger Woods make his much-awaited debut for the 2024 season. Tiger Woods is all set to perform on the grand stage once again at this tournament that gets underway on February 15 at the Riviera Golf Course in Los Angeles. Being a signature event, the tournament boasts a prize purse of $20 million.

Woods' 2024 season debut will be in a highly competitive field of 70 golfers that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, just to name a few.

According to CBS Sports, Tiger Woods is a long shot to win the Genesis Invitational by 150-1, as this is his first official PGA Tour tournament since April last year.

Tiger Woods' record at the Riviera has not been a great one. He has played on the course 15 times, but is yet to win a tournament.

However, if the 48-year-old wants to make the cut of 50 golfers this weekend, he will have to play at his best, considering that he is at the bottom of the leaderboard when it comes to his odds. Scottie Scheffler is the number one favorite to win the tournament at 7-1, while McIlroy holds 17-2 odds.

Tiger Woods launches apparel line Sun Day Red at 2024 Genesis Invitational

Nike and Woods announced their split earlier this year, ending an iconic 27-year-long relationship. The golf legend recently announced that he would be launching his very own apparel line in collaboration with TaylorMade.

The line, named Sun Day Red, pays homage to Woods' iconic red shirt that he became known for wearing on the final day of tournaments. The logo features a tiger with 15 stripes, signifying the number of Majors he has won throughout his career.

Woods released his brand just ahead of the Genesis Invitational. Speaking at the event, he said via Guardian:

“It’s the right time in my life. It’s transitional. I’m not a kid any more. I want to have a brand I’m proud of going forward. Sunday red – it’s me. It started with mom [Kultida]. She thought being a Capricorn that my power colour was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments."

Woods will be donning his new apparel during the Genesis Invitational this weekend.