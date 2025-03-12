“Tiger Woods probably loses this year”: Golf insider shares straightforward message about 15-time Major winner’s comeback

After it was revealed that Tiger Woods would not play at The Players Championship 2025, fans hoped to see the 15-time Major champion play in the Masters at Augusta. Unfortunately, Woods will be unable to tee off at Augusta, as he revealed he suffered an injury.

In a post on X, Woods revealed he had injured his Achilles tendon while training at home. Since then, fans and analysts around the world have expressed their opinions. One such analyst is Golf Channel's Jamie Diaz.

As per Diaz, Tiger Woods would probably lose this year due to this injury. He said [0:10 onwards]:

"It's a huge setback. He probably loses this year. I mean there's certainly been examples of people coming back sooner from Achilles tendon, but you know, his age and with all the things he has to do to train... I don't see a real quick recovery."

However, Jamie Diaz also pointed out the positives that could lead to Tiger Woods' comeback, adding:

"It was good news that it was minimally invasive. I think in his case, good news that it was his left leg and not his right... His right was damaged so badly in the car accident. So, I think there's still hope for Tiger to play some golf down the road here. Maybe the focus goes to the PGA Tour Champions where he would like to set a record at the U.S. Senior Open by winning the most USGA events if he will happen to win that championship. He's got things to play for."

Jamie Diaz, who believes Tiger Woods still has the urge to play competitive golf, concluded by saying he does not see the 49-year-old golfer walking away.

Tiger Woods underwent a surgery in September last year

The last traditional golf tournament Tiger Woods was seen competing in was The Open Championship 2024. After failing to make the cut at the Royal Troon, Woods did not play a single tournament. It was later revealed that the veteran golfer underwent surgery.

In a post on X, Woods had revealed he underwent surgery due to a back-related issue. The American golfer also mentioned he looked forward to his recovery and expressed his gratitude to his fans. Woods wrote:

"The surgery went smoothly, and l'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season. I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf."

You can check Tiger Woods' statement below:

After the surgery, Tiger Woods did not play a single tournament on the PGA Tour. While he was expected to play at the Hero World Challenge in December last year, Woods withdrew from the tournament because he felt he wasn't tournament-ready.

Later on, there were speculations that Woods would play at the Genesis Invitational this year. However, Woods had to withdraw from this tournament as he revealed he was still processing the demise of his mother Kultida Woods.

But it's worth noting that while the legendary golfer has not played traditional golf, he was seen competing in TGL. Woods represented Jupiter Links Golf Club in this league, but his team's poor performances meant they failed to make the playoffs.

