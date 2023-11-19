Tiger Woods' return to Golf sparks surge in caddie applications ft. Colt Knost, Pablo Larrazabal for 2023 Hero World Challenge

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is finally returning to compete in the official golf tournament later this month. The American golfer has been on hiatus since April. He withdrew from the Masters earlier this year during the third round due to his ankle injury.

He then underwent subtalar fusion surgery and has been on a break to focus on his recovery. However, months later the five-time Masters winner confirmed by his X account that he will join the stellar 20-player field of the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The competition will take place from November 30 to December 3 in the Bahamas.

As Woods announced his comeback, golfers offered to carry his bag on the golf course. American retired golfer Colt Knost took his X account to say:

"Hey @TigerWoods I'm available to caddie at The Hero."

But Knost isn't the only person who has indicated interest in serving as Woods' caddie; Spanish golfer Pablo Larraabal has also expressed interest in doing so. He tweeted:

"Hello @TigerWoods, I am actually available tomorrow o caddie for you at the #HeroWorldChallenge if you need an experience caddie. I am sure you have many offers so why not you consider mine. I should be fun. Let’s win again."

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is a four-day, 72-hole format tournament. It has a limited field of 20 players.

Here is the field of the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Wyndham Calrk

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Sam Burns

Jason Day

Sepp Straka

Will Zalatoris

Rickie Fowler

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

"My ankle is fine"- Tiger Woods updates fans about his health

Earlier this month, Woods spoke about his health in an interview with the Associate Press. He was struggling to stand on the course at the 2023 Masters but his leg is fine these days.

Speaking about his health, Woods said:

"My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for."

In the last few months, Woods has often been seen practising golf and spotted with his son. Earlier this week, he was seen practising golf at the Albany Golf Club, the venue of the Hero World Challenge.

Woods can also play at the 2023 PNC Championship, which will take place in December. Last year, he was struggling with a leg injury but still, he competed at the tournament and probably he will return to play at the PNC Championship in 2023.

Woods has also launched the TGL virtual golf series, the first of which will take place in January. He will play for the Jupiter GC team in the series.