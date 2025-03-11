Tiger Woods's ex-coach gives a 2-word reaction to Xander Schauffele trying "hard to not quit" at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Xander Schauffele's comments on not wanting to quit amid his comeback to the greens at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earned a two-word remark from Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney. Schauffele teed it off at the Bay Hill Golf course this season following an injury in December last year.

During the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele discussed his impressive round that allowed him to stay above the cutline and said:

"It's a cool thing, you know I try really hard to not quit, even today going double double, I was sitting in a really nice spot."

Haney, known for his straightforward takes on social media, reacted to Schauffele's comments via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on March 9. He reposted a video from Paul Hodowanic's interview with Schauffele and wrote:

"Great trait"

Xander Schauffele finished tied for 40th place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Russel Henley won the tournament, carding 11-under.

Schauffele has achieved nine victories on the PGA Tour so far, some of which include significant wins in major championships.

Last year, he had a phenomenal season, winning the 2024 PGA Championship after carding rounds of 62,68,68,65, and also clinched the 2024 Open Championship. The American finished top-10 in 25 of the events he participated in, including three runner-up finishes.

However, his 2024 season ended on a sour note, as Schauffele sustained a rib injury in December.

Xander Schauffele reflects on struggles following comeback

After two months away due to a nagging rib injury, Xander Schauffele’s comeback at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was far from smooth. With an opening round of 77, he briefly found himself outside the cutline, facing the possibility of ending his impressive streak of 57 consecutive made cuts.

However, he maintained the streak with birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 16th holes and made the cut.

"I make a strong effort never to quit. Even today, after back-to-back double bogeys while in a great position, it is easy to get frustrated. But as I mentioned earlier this week, I knew I’d need to tap into something special to play well, and I had to dig deep."

Schauffele pushed his streak to 58 consecutive cuts, ranking him sixth in the list behind legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Schauffele’s caddie, Austin Kaiser, acknowledged the golfer's milestone with a lighthearted comment while joking that the golfer still has 'four more years' to reach Woods’ with a remarkable 142-cut streak.

Based on the information available, Xander Schauffele is now preparing for THE PLAYERS Championships. The tournament is going to take place from March 13 to March 16 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

