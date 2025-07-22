"Tiger Woods & Sergio Garcia should be captains" - Fans react to Spanish course being confirmed as 2031 Ryder Cup host

The Ryder Cup has decided to unveil the location of its 2031 edition, and the announcement has created a lot of buzz on the internet. For those who missed it, the 2031 Ryder Cup is set to be hosted in Spain, marking the event's return to the country after 33 years. Interestingly, the 2031 edition of this competition will be held at Costa Brava, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.Talking about this course, Costa Brava is one of the largest coastal regions, stretching from Blanes (just north of Barcelona) to the French border. The course has a rich history and is well-known worldwide for its rugged cliffs, hidden coves, and charming seaside towns. Even the name of this course, 'Costa Brava,' translates to &quot;wild coast.&quot;The Ryder Cup's X page was very excited to announce this location for their tournament, and they even mentioned that it had been a long time since Spain hosted this tournament. The caption on this post said,&quot;We're heading back to Spain for the first time since 1997 🇪🇺&quot;Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of this post, with one even calling out Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia as potential captains of Team USA and Team Europe for this edition of the tournament. A couple of fans mentioned this in the comments, and here's a look at their X post.&quot;Tiger and Sergio should be captains!&quot; One fan pointed out.&quot;If Sergio isn’t the Captain, then what are we even doing. Vamos!&quot; Another fan stated.While some fans supported Sergio as captain, others began to oppose him due to his comments on the DP World Tour. One fan brought this up and claimed:&quot;Sergio should be nowhere near the captaincy after his move to LIV and comments about D P World Tour.&quot;Aside from that, some other fans began to comment on how fantastic the course will be for this edition of the tournament. It will provide diversity, which is what most fans seek. The responses from admirers read:&quot;Yes!!!! We need new, fresh courses!!!!&quot; One fan exclaimed.&quot;Spicy!&quot; Another fan stated.The 2031 Ryder Cup will undoubtedly be a fantastic event, with Spain hosting it.What are the other confirmed venues for the upcoming Ryder Cup tournaments?2024 Year To Go - Source: GettyThe Ryder Cup is held once every two years and features a harsh confrontation between 12 elite players from the United States and Europe. This adds to the tournament's uniqueness, and the course that hosts it should be tough enough to keep the game fair. With this in mind, the Ryder Cup association selects the tournament venue. Here's a look at the confirmed venues for the upcoming tournaments:2025 – Bethpage Black Course, New York, USA2027 – Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland2029 – Hazeltine National Golf Club, Minnesota, USA2031 – Costa Brava, Barcelona, Spain2033 – Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, USA2035 – To Be Determined2037 – Congressional Country Club, Maryland, USA