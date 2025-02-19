Tiger Woods set to face Cameron Young in next TGL match: Rosters and pairings explored

Tiger Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club will go against the New York Golf Club at TGL on Tuesday, February 18. This will be both the teams' third fixtures in the league.

Ad

Woods will face off against Cameron Young tonight. Jupiter Links' Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim will take on Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick of the New York Golf Club, respectively. Max Homa from Jupiter Links and Xander Schauffele from New York will not be seen in action.

The game will begin at 7 pm ET on Tuesday and broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It will be Tiger Woods' first competitive appearance after his mother's demise. She was in attendance the last time he played at TGL. His team had prevailed over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf that day. It will be an emotional moment for the ace golfer to play at the SoFi Center tonight.

So far, Jupiter Links Golf Club has registered one loss and one win, the former against the Los Angeles Golf Club. On the other hand, New York Golf Club has lost both matches so far. The team lost its inaugural match against The Bay Golf Club, and its second defeat came against Atlanta Drive GC.

Ad

As TGL slowly progresses towards the end of the debut season, tonight's match will certainly be important. New York Golf Club is currently the only team without a point, and a loss today would be devastating to the team.

What are Tiger Woods' future games at TGL?

Tiger Woods at TGL (Source: Imagn)

After Tuesday, Tiger Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club only has a few matches ahead before the TGL's semi-finals. Here is taking a look at the future matches of the team:

Ad

Tuesday, Feb. 25

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 4

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The New York Golf Club is in a tight spot as it is yet to earn a single point. However, after Tuesday, they have a couple of matches.

Monday, Feb. 24

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, March 3

Ad

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

The semi-final of TGL will take place on March 17 and 18. The top four teams will qualify for the penultimate games. The TGL Championship will be held on March 24 and 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback