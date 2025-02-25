Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red ambassador caught in qualification drama at the Cognizant Classic

Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red first ambassador caught himself embroiled in qualification drama for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Earlier this month, Karl Vilips became the first ambassador of Woods' brand, just before making his debut on the PGA Tour as a member at the 2025 Mexico Open.

Last week, Karl Vilips entered the field of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, which is scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 2 at PGA National Members Club. He joined the field after Tyler McCumber withdrew from the competition.

But things changed after the conclusion of the 2025 Mexico Open on February 23. Aldrich Potgieter and Alejandro Tosti finished in the top 10 at last week's PGA Tour event and secured their spots for this week's Cognizant Classic. With that, Karl Vilips and Paul Peterson were knocked out from the field.

However, ahead of the start of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Karl Vilips re-entered the field as Sam Stevens withdrew from the competition. Moreover, even Peterson entered the field as Potgieter withdrew from the tournament.

A look into Karl Vilips' performance at the 2025 Mexico Open ahead of Cognizant Classic

Vilips played at last week's Mexico Open but had a tough time on the greens. The Australian golfer started his campaign on the PGA Tour in 2025 with a round of 74. He teed off for the event on Thursday, February 20, making a double bogey on the very first hole.

He made two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine of the opening round but found some relief on the back nine with two birdies on the 10th and 18th, although he also added a bogey on the 17th, finishing with a round of 3-over 74.

After a tough start, Karl Vilips had a good outing in the second round of the tournament. He made four back-to-back birdies from the 12th to the 15th holes but then carded a bogey on the 17th and a birdie on the 18th.

He added two bogeys, two birdies, and an eagle on the back nine to make the cut at the PGA Tour event after posting a round of 6-under 65. However, he struggled again in the third round after making the cut.

Karl Vilips started the third round on the 10th hole and struggled on the front nine, making three bogeys. On the back nine, he began with a double bogey on the first hole but then carded four birdies before making another double bogey on the eighth, finishing with a round of 5-over 76.

In the finale of the Mexico Open, Vilips made three bogeys, three birdies, and an eagle for a round of 2-under 69. With a total even-par score, he finished tied for 72nd place. Meanwhile, Brian Campbell won the PGA Tour event last week.

