Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red announces PGA Tour rookie as new ambassador

Tiger Woods' apparel brand Sun Day Red recently announced Karl Vilips as its newest ambassador. The Stanford University graduate has joined Woods' brand through an endorsement deal.

Ad

Vilips becomes the first brand ambassador other than Woods to come on board the 82-time PGA Tour winner's brand. The 23-year-old Australian studied at the same university where Woods honed his skills and began his golf journey. His addition to the Sun Day Red brand is big news for Vilips and reflects Tiger Woods' vision for the junior golf community.

Ad

Trending

Karl Vilips' importance in the sport has also been growing for some time. He was one of the youngest golf content creators before social media was a thing. In 2006, a six-year-old Vilips and his father posted documentaries of Vilips' golf journey on YouTube. Vilips has also made several television appearances like Tiger Woods.

While talking about being a part of Woods' brand, Vilips said (quoted by Forbes):

"It's a thrill to be a part of Sun Day Red, especially so early on as we start to grow the brand around the world ... Woods was my idol growing up, and knowing that he drives the insights and meticulousness behind Sun Day Red's apparel and footwear gives us a unique edge that no other company can match. I couldn't be more proud to be the brand's first official ambassador."

Ad

Tiger Woods also talked about Vilips after signing him:

"Karl's journey has been marked by success at every level he's played. At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes. With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA TOUR and is one of the game’s future stars."

Ad

Vilips will be wearing apparel from Tiger Woods' clothing line during his appearances on the PGA Tour. His endorsement deal also includes athletic apparel and the iconic Sun Day Red shoes. The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year makes his PGA Tour debut this week at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback remains uncertain

Although the legendary golfer is a fixture at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, fans are still awaiting his return to tournament golf. Tiger Woods has not yet missed playing for Jupiter Links GC in the tech-infused Tomorrow Golf League. However, he has been out of the PGA Tour for seven months now.

Ad

Woods was scheduled to tee off at the Genesis Invitational this week after missing the cut at The Open Championship for seven long months. In fact, Woods missed the cut in three of the four Majors last year. The 15-time Major winner had serious problems following the car accident he had in 2021. Last year, September threw another hurdle towards his way as Woods underwent microdisectomy for the sixth time.

After Kultida's sudden death, Tiger Woods withdrew from Genesis and did not tee off at Torrey Pines despite his prior commitment. He is yet to announce his return to any normal PGA Tour events before playing in the Masters in April 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback