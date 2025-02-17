Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Mexico Open?

Tiger Woods does not appear to be playing in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has yet to make his comeback to tournament golf after missing the cut at last year's Open Championship.

Ad

As the PGA Tour prepares to move to Vidanta Vallarta this week, the final field for this year's Mexico Open has been announced. Jake Knapp, who won last year's event at 19-under 265, will defend his 2024 title on February 20. However, among all the notable names confirmed for the final field, Tiger Woods is missing.

In addition to Knapp, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will feature popular professional golfers such as Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Rasmus Hojgaard and Paul Waring. However, none of the top 25 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will be playing in the tournament. And as of now, Tiger Woods will not be teeing off at VidantaWorld.

Ad

Trending

Woods recently missed playing in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines on February 13. However, he paid a visit during the final round and sat down with Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman. While sitting in the 18th hole tower, Woods discussed a variety of topics. Tiger Woods said while talking about his plans for this year (via CNN):

"My goal was to play more and I haven't played. Got to work on that. This process was unexpected. I'll get back after it and look forward to playing some bigger events."

Ad

Tiger Woods talks about losing his mother before Genesis

Tiger Woods has spent about 7 months away from participating in regular tournament golf events. Although he committed to play in the Genesis Invitational in 2025, Woods withdrew from the signature event of the PGA Tour.

He was still recovering from his mother Kultida's sudden passing, and while speaking on CBS on Sunday, Tiger Woods talked about the tough times. He said (as quoted by CNN):

Ad

"It’s been a tough process to go through. But I’ve had amazing family support, all the players playing here have reached out, the amount of texts, emails and nice messages of support I’ve got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me."

Tiger Woods further revealed how Kultida used to be there for him, and how her death affected him deeply. While talking during the final Genesis round, he said:

Ad

"Mom would take me to every junior event here in Southern California. … She would drive out there and keep score, walk every hole and how many putts I hit, how many fairways I hit, how many greens I hit. She tracked it all. Losing her has been a very hard and difficult process to go through."

Tiger Woods will tee off with Jupiter Links GC teammates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim in Tuesday's TGL match. His presence in the simulator golf league may be constant, but his PGA Tour comeback remains uncertain. Fans are unsure if Woods will commit to more PGA Tour events before teeing off at the Masters in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback