Paige Spiranac shows crowds in frenzy over Emiliano Grillo’s slam dunk hole-in-one

Paige Spiranac posted a video of the crowd at the Phoenix Open celebrating Emiliano Grillo's hole-in-one on the 16th tee. The social media influencer shared the moment with her four million followers on Instagram on Saturday.

She continues to share her slo-mo golf swings, photoshoots and moments from her personal life on social media. Spiranac was among the spectators at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday.

Grillo was playing the back nine of Round 2 and eagled Scottsdale's infamous par-3 16th hole. As the crowd erupted in celebration, Paige Spiranac shared the moment and captioned it:

"Hole in One on 16"

Screenshots taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram story / source: @_paige.renee

Grillo secured a place in history when he became the 12th golfer to make an ace on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

He slam-dunked a wedge from 155 yards, watched the ball swirl a bit before landing and held his club high as it landed. As the Argentine celebrated this iconic moment, Paige Spiranac's video showed fans throwing beer cups and going crazy.

Here's what Emiliano Grillo had to say about it, after he finished his second round at the WM Phoenix Open 2025 with a 2-over 69 on T62 (as quoted by NBC Sports Golf):

“You always dream of making a hole-in-one there, so every time that you step in there, you're trying to make it. I mean, it was loud. It was very loud. It was a lot of emotions. I didn’t know what to do. There was a lot going on. I just loved watching the beer go on to the green. That’s what I enjoyed.”

Paige Spiranac claps back at people for their opinion on golf

The 31-year-old golf influencer clapped back at the comments of some who reportedly think golf is boring or elitist. As a golf content creator and former golfer, Spiranac didn't hold back in defending the sport.

In an interview with talkSPORT, she addressed this misconception, citing the Phoenix Open as an example. Paige Spiranac said:

"The misconception in golf is that it’s boring, it’s stuffy, it’s this elitist sport. When the WM rolls around, it’s all about youth and having fun and it’s a really lively atmosphere. Golf is usually about silent claps and not being too loud.

"When players miss the green on 16, they get booed. You don’t do that in golf. But it’s one of my favourite events to go to. You don’t want that every week in golf. I think it’s fun to have a mix of that and the more conservative events.”

Paige Spiranac is a well-known golf content creator, model and social media influencer. She's one of the most popular golf content creators.

Apart from her massive following on Instagram, she has one million followers on X and 4.37 million subscribers on YouTube. The former golf instructor launched a website called Las Paigeas in partnership with Sportsgrid.

