$4M richer Ludvig Aberg’s look on TGL goes viral as fans in awe of the size of his espresso

Ludvig Aberg has recently gained praise with his dedicated presence in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Tomorrow Golf League. The Swedish pro won the Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines South Course on Sunday.

Aberg was spotted at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach just about 18 hours after lifting the trophy in the $20 million event. The PGA Tour pro pocketed $4 million after winning the Genesis by one stroke at 12-under. As he prepared for the TGL match against Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg was spotted relaxing and drinking espresso.

Aberg had a remarkable 24 hours, starting with his win at the Genesis Invitational after recovering from illness at the Farmers Insurance Open. On Sunday, he scored 4 birdies against 2 bogeys on the front nine. On the back nine, Aberg made 4 birdies, including three in a row on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes. In the final round, Ludvig Aberg made a 7-foot birdie on the 18th hole.

Even after winning the PGA Tour's signature event, The Bay GC player did not want to miss the 2 TGL matches. Fans and several golf media outlets were truly impressed with Aberg's dedication.

"Ludvig Åberg ahead of back-to-back TGL matches Monday. Said he got back around 3:30am, working off a few hours of sleep," Underdog Golf posted on X.

"Afternoon espresso for Ludvig Åberg after the post-win San Diego to Florida flight," Golf.com posted on X.

"Ludvig Aberg just won the biggest event in his career, travelled all the way back across the country, got in at 3:30am, has had 2 hours sleep, and is now about to play 2 TGL matches. What a wild 24 hours," Flushing It Golf wrote.

Ludvig Aberg talks about his feelings after Genesis victory

This Sunday, Aberg earned his second PGA Tour victory with a win at the 2025 Genesis Invitational in Torrey Pines. The Swede shot a 6-under 66 in Round 4 to earn 700 FedEx points and a $4 million paycheck.

Speaking in the post-match conference on CBS Network, he detailed how he felt after securing the win. Ludvig Aberg said in the interview (quoted by Tee Time Tales):

"I sort of felt like I wasn't really myself, wasn't feeling great, wasn't swinging great, sort of struggled a bit at home last week with how I was playing. Was nice to come here sort of starting to feel like myself again and physically getting there.

"It means a lot. This is the best feeling in golf and to be able to do what I did today is definitely going to help me going forward in the future."

Aberg withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before the second round and missed the WM Phoenix Open due to illness. His comeback at Torrey Pines on Sunday earned him a spot in the top five on the OWGR leaderboard. Aberg passed two major champions, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.

He currently sits fourth in the Official World Golf Rankings, just below McIlroy. Ludvig Aberg has previously reached 4th place in June last year, which is by far the highest OWGR of his career.

