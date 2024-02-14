Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red brand account alleged to be former fan account run by his management team

The internet allows intense scrutiny and even Tiger Woods is not immune to that. The debut of his Sun Day Red brand was not without a lot of eyes, and some fans of his noticed something very interesting with the new X account dedicated to his new clothing brand.

Woods recently announced Sun Day Red in partnership with TaylorMade, and he had a massive reveal on Monday evening. The account debuted alongside that, but some internet sleuths took a deep dive into its posting history and found that it looks like it used to be a fan account.

Pro Golf Critic posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"So it’s confirmed the Sun Day Red account is a former Tiger 'fan' account run by Tiger’s management team. Makes you wonder how many of these accounts they have floating around out there? Can’t imagine they’re doing this for other purposes?"

Leave it to the internet to get to the bottom of quite literally anything, including the origin of Woods' account.

Exploring Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red account origins

The Sun Day Red account's old posts, mostly shared in 2011, are all pro-Tiger. It seems like an eager fan who wanted to interact with the legendary PGA Tour golfer and was arguably his biggest supporter.

Did Tiger Woods have a burner account several years ago?

The alternative is that it's a burner account of sorts. This is not a new thing for pro athletes. So many have burner accounts for multiple reasons. The main reason they do this is to support themselves anonymously.

For example, Kevin Durant is perhaps the best example of this. He had burner accounts where he argued online over his own abilities. He would praise himself or try to give context to things until he was found out by accidentally posting to his personal page instead of the burner.

That appears to be what the Sun Day Red account was doing almost 13 years ago. Whether it was Tiger Woods himself posting or a member of his team doing it for him is not known, but the old posts do exist and they do praise the golfer.

The less likely but still possible option is that the fan eventually did make contact with Woods and earned a spot working for him and has now been promoted to social media manager for the Sun Day Red profile.

That's not as probable since it's very easy to just make a new account rather than repurpose an old one, and one would think that the Woods team would do just that to promote their brand, but they didn't. For whatever reason, they used an account they must have had access to since its inception.

It's an interesting situation all around, though it doesn't matter all that much to Woods and the launch of his new clothing sponsor, which replaces Nike. Even if he did have a burner, it's not uncommon and it's not illegal or immoral.