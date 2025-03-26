Tiger Woods' swing at the 1999 Ryder Cup lauded by 1-time PGA Tour winner

Golf legend Tiger Woods played in the 1999 Ryder Cup when Team USA competed against Team Europe and defeated them. The Ryder Cup Team USA X page recently posted a video looking back at Woods’ performance during the event, and one-time PGA Tour event winner Michael Kim commented on it, praising Woods’ swing.

Woods’ professional golf career started in 1996. He joined the PGA Tour that same year and has won 82 events on the circuit. The American golfer has also won in all four Major Championships a total of 15 times. He has claimed the title at the Masters Tournament five times and the PGA Championship four times. He was also inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

The 33rd Ryder Cup was held at The Country Club in Massachusetts from September 24 to 26, 1999. Tiger Woods played for Team USA alongside teammates Hal Sutton, Phil Mickelson, and others. Michael Kim, who won the 2018 John Deere Classic, reacted to a video of Woods making a shot during the second round of the 1999 Ryder Cup. He said:

“Good lord that swing is so nice 😍”

On the second day of the tournament, Tiger Woods was paired with Steve Pate for the morning foursomes and the afternoon four-ball.

Woods made an eagle on the 18th hole and won his first match with Pate against Pádraig Harrington and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. However, Woods and Pate lost their second match against Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie.

At the end of the tournament, Team USA beat Team Europe and won the event by a slim margin of 14.5 to 13.5.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open?

The 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open will be held at Memorial Park Golf Course from March 27 - 30. Players such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will tee off in the event; however, golf legend Tiger Woods will not be on the field.

Woods suffered an injury to his left Achilles earlier this month and had to undergo a minimally-invasive surgery to repair it. As such, he will not be in the Houston Open this year as he is focusing on his recovery.

Woods is yet to play in a PGA Tour event this year. He was supposed to make his first start of the year at the Genesis Invitational on February 13. But, due to the unfortunate passing of his mother Kultida Woods, he withdrew from the event three days ahead. In the announcement Woods made, he said that he was simply not ready to return to the greens yet.

Although the 15-time Major Champion winner has not played in any PGA Tour event this year, he has been active in TGL, the tech-infused indoor golf league. Tiger Woods’ TGL team Jupiter Links put up a good fight this season but did not make it to the finals.

