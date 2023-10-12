Tiger Woods’ TGL will “appeal to a lot of people”, says latest recruit Keegan Bradley

Tiger Woods' TGL has been joined by talented American golfer Keegan Bradley. He had a spectacular 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour with six top 10 finishes including two wins.

In a recent press release by the tech-forward league which is presented by SoFi, it was announced that three professional golfers namely, Cam Young, Keegan Bradley and Sahith Theegala have joined.

Keegan Bradley, who won the ZOZO Championship and the Travelers Championship this season on the PGA Tour, also shared his statement in the press release. He said that the TGL would "appeal to a lot of people" who love any sport, not just golf.

"As a sports fan, I think TGL is going to appeal to a lot of people who simply love to watch sports in general and not just golf. ESPN is the perfect partner for TGL and I can't wait to be a part of one of these teams and contribute in any way that I can," Bradley said.

The CEO of Tiger Woods' TGL, Mike McCarley, also released a statement about the three new recruits. He described them as "stellar players" and added that they would bring competitive fire to their team.

"These are three stellar players who will bring competitive fire to any TGL team. Keegan is known throughout the golf community as a fierce opponent and someone who loves team golf, while Cam and Sahith have quickly become fan favorites as two of the most-talented young players in the game," McCarley said.

Who has joined Tiger Woods' TGL, apart from Keegan Bradley so far?

The first season of the tech-forward league will commence on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The TGL was founded by TMRW Sports' co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, alongside the CEO Mike McCarley.

The league will have a total of 24 players divided into six teams, which means four players a side. In each and every match, three players from a team will come to play in a modern match-play format.

So far, 19 out of 24 players have been drafted into the Tiger Woods' TGL. Their names are:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Collin Morikaw

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Cam Young

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala

Exploring the format and teams in Tiger Woods' TGL

The new golf league will kick off in January 2024. It will have six teams with four players each. There will be 15 regular season matches which will be followed by semifinals and finals matches.

The Tiger Woods' TGL will be played at the SoFi Center, a first-of-its-kind golfing experience venue enabled by a data-rich virtual course. Each match will be a two-hour televised affair with all players miked up.

So far, four out of the six teams have been announced and their names are:

Atlanta Drive GC TGL Boston Los Angeles Golf Club TGL New York

Interestingly, 11 out of the 19 players that have committed to Tiger Woods' TGL are ranked inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings.