Tiger Woods to unveil new clothing line at a media event on February 12: Reports

Tiger Woods is reportedly set to unveil his new golf apparel brand, weeks after parting ways with Nike. The legendary American golfer will host a press conference on February 12 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, to disclose a "new chapter" of his career.

Woods had cut off ties with Nike after working with them for nearly three decades. He announced his departure last month via his social media account. Since then, fans have been curious to know what he will be donning on the golf course.

There have been rumors swirling on the internet that Woods will probably sign a deal with TaylorMade, who sponsors his golf equipment, for golf apparel. The rumors intensified after the company filed a "Sunday Red" trademark a few weeks ago.

Tiger Woods is best known for wearing red polos on Sunday, a tradition he has carried on since his school days. As the TaylorMade Sunday Red trademark filing went viral on social media, fans guessed that the trademark filing was related to Tiger Woods' iconic Sunday ensemble. Nonetheless, there has been no update from the golfer or the company's side so far.

However, according to a recent report by the Business of Fashion, Woods will be hosting a press conference later this month, in which he will likely reveal his new clothing brand. The invitation sent to the media, however, makes no mention of the brand that Woods would be pursuing and instead reads, "Come to be a part of the next chapter."

The 15-time Major champion is reportedly considering a move to either TaylorMade or Greyson Clothiers, the company that sponsors Justin Thomas' golf apparel.

In December 2023, Charlie Woods was also spotted wearing Greyson Clothiers during the PNC Championship.

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods last played at the 2023 PNC Championship, where he teamed up with his son Charlie to compete in the historic father-son event. He has previously expressed his optimism about competing in at least one tournament per month in 2024.

Woods is likely to return to professional competition this month at the Genesis Invitational event, which is hosted by the golfer himself. Last year, he was also part of the tournament and finished in a tie for 45th place.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will take place from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Country Club.

Here is a list of the tournaments in which Tiger Woods could play in the next few months:

Genesis Invitational: Feb. 15-18

Players Championship: March 14–17

Masters: April 11–14

PGA Championship: May 16–19

Open Championship: July 18-21

Noticeably, Tiger Woods is hosting the aforementioned press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational, so fans could see him wearing new golf apparel at the PGA Tour event.