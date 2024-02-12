Tiger Woods to use new version of Bridgestone Golf balls in 2024 after carrying out “extensive testing”

Tiger Woods' return to official events is fast approaching, as he will start at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, February 15. Woods will tee off with changes to his apparel, specifically, with a new ball that, according to the manufacturer, has received "extensive testing."

The Genesis Invitational will see Woods debut the 2024 Tour B X golf ball. It is an upgrade to the Tour B X which, according to its manufacturer, Bridgestone (as quoted by Golf.com), has received "extensive testing" by the player at home.

About the new ball, Tiger Woods had this to say (via Golf.com):

"I am always seeking more distance off the tee and more control around the green, that’s the Holy Grail, and what Bridgestone’s delivered with the new Tour B X. I tell people all the time how important it is to get ball fit, and if you’ve been fit, to get fit again. Bridgestone re-fit me into the new Tour B X, and it’s got a little more pop off the tee and the control I need around the greens."

For his part, Elliot Mellow, Bridgestone's golf ball marketing manager, said on the subject (via Golf.com):

"When we signed Tiger Woods, there was no way I would have guessed he’d play the Tour B X. But the fact is that the cover continues to get softer each generation, now [Tour B X is] his golf ball. It’s a testament to the work we’ve done on the cover construction."

Woods made his return to competitive golf at the end of 2023 after missing six months of action to resolve foot ailments. However, the two tournaments he played (Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship) were unofficial, so the Genesis Invitational will mark his official return to the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods' new golf ball: Key facts ahead of Genesis Invitational 2024

The new golf ball that Tiger Woods will be using starting with the 2024 Genesis Invitational is the 2024 Tour B X. It is part of Bridgestone's 2024 Tour B Series update, which includes four variations in total (B X, XS, RX, RXS).

According to My Golf Spy, the 2024 Tour B X features a refined urethane modifier recipe and combines it with an intermediate layer called XCLRNT. The new combination is called REACTIV X.

The new formula achieves higher ball speed and, at the same time, better ball control. That's why an all-around player like Woods can be comfortable with it from the tee or middle fairway, on the approach to the green or with the putter.

Woods will also have other additions to his apparel. He will most likely repeat the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver, which he already used at the end of 2023. The American will also debut a new apparel brand, following his separation from Nike after a 27-year sponsorship relationship.