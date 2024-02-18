Tiger Woods will not be present on site for the final day of The Genesis Invitational - Reports

The four-day Genesis Invitational tournament will end today - February 18. Unfortunately, the host of the event, Tiger Woods, will be absent from both the booth and the 18th green, and will not be available to present the trophy to the event's winner.

Woods, who was also a participant at the Riviera Golf Course, had to withdraw from the event as he fell ill during the second round. He was under medical care and was also treated with IV bags. He is reportedly getting better now and is focusing on his recovery.

TWLEGION shared an update about Woods on X (formerly Twitter):

“Told we won’t see TW on site, in the booth or on the 18th green later today like we usually do. Foundation staff will handle the trophy ceremony as TW continues recovery from illness back in FL.”

Tiger Woods usually does the ceremonial duties at The Genesis Invitational, including handing the trophy to the winner. However, the event's foundation personnel will seemingly do the honors this year.

Tiger Woods provides an update about his health after withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods joined the field of The Genesis Invitational after last playing on the PGA Tour’s Hero World Challenge in November 2023. The 82-time PGA Tour winner made five birdies and six bogeys in his first round to finish at 1 over par.

During round two, Woods shot a birdie and two bogeys before withdrawing from the event. He played six holes before recusing himself due to flu-like symptoms.

Tiger Woods provided an update on X:

“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from (the Genesis Invitational) due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better.”

Woods reportedly began experiencing these symptoms on Thursday night (February 15). Despite his condition, he showed up to play the second round the next day but was unable to continue. His playing partner, Gary Woodland, also noticed something was amiss during the game.

Gary Woodland was quoted as saying about Woods' situation (via Yahoo.com):

"I saw it, he obviously wasn't himself, just didn't look right. Saw that before the round started. It sucks. Obviously everything's better with him there and for him for his first tournament back and he couldn't come out and finish the way he wanted to, that sucks for all of us."