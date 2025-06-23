"Time for Rory McIlroy to switch to LIV" - Fans react to ex-LIV Golfer returning to PGA Tour at the Rocket Classic

Former LIV Golf player James Piot has received an exemption to take part in the Rocket Classic after multiple withdrawals, the PGA Tour has announced. Piot's return to the PGA Tour has prompted fan reactions on social media.

Piot is a Michigan native who won the U.S. Amateur in 2021 and played a few events on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf two years later. After serving his ban for playing in LIV Golf, Piot is all set for a return to the PGA Tour this week.

The PGA Tour has handed Piot an unrestricted sponsor exemption for the event in Detroit. He will tee off at the event scheduled for June 26-29. The news was shared by NUCLR Golf on X.

"🚨👀⛳️ #NEW — James Piot has been added to the field at The Rocket Mortgage Classic on an unrestricted sponsors' exemption. The move is significant as he completed a 2-year stint with LIV Golf, before being relegated at the end of 2023. Piot is a Michigan native."

In the comments section of this post, fans shared their thoughts on the move by the PGA Tour. One fan joked that it was time for top PGA Tour golfers, like Rory McIlroy, to move to LIV Golf, writing:

"Time for Rory to switch to LIV"

Apart from that, some other fans believe that Piot's switch from LIV to PGA is a big deal. Here are some more comments from the fans:

"Welcome back to the PGA Tour, James!! Hope we start seeing more players return 🤞," one fan claimed.

"Agree, that is significant. Could we see a return of players to the tour once the contracts are up?" another fan speculated.

"Very cool to see him repent for his sins and return to real golf," another fan showed excitement.

"Unrestricted being the keyword there," one fan pointed out.

"PGA tour is getting the rejects of LIV," another fan stated.

Has James Piot ever played on the PGA Tour?

Golf: LIV Golf Washington D.C. - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Well, in short, yes, James Piot has played on the PGA Tour. Piot was one of the top amateur golfers in 2021, and it was also the year he made a huge breakthrough by winning the 2021 US Amateur Open. Following his huge win, he received sponsor exemptions to various PGA events.

Piot later became a professional golfer, competing in six PGA events. Unfortunately, he missed the cut in all of them and eventually joined LIV Golf. Here's a list of all the tournaments he played in on the PGA Tour in 2022:

Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill) : Missed Cut [156 (+12)]

: Missed Cut [156 (+12)] Masters Tournament (Augusta National) : Missed Cut [155 (+11)]

: Missed Cut [155 (+11)] RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links) : Missed Cut [146 (+4)]

: Missed Cut [146 (+4)] Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club) : Missed Cut [149 (+9)]

: Missed Cut [149 (+9)] the Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village) : Missed Cut [153 (+9)]

: Missed Cut [153 (+9)] U.S. Open (The Country Club): Missed Cut [144 (+4)]

